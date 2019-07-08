Rob Brydon and Steve Coogan have taken themselves off to Greece for their latest series of The Trip, so expect plenty of moussaka and feta and bickering as the two comedians eat their way around the Greek islands.

“Succulently seasoned with laughter, impressions and scintillating conversation, The Trip to Greece is sure to satisfy viewers’ palettes as the duo lock horns over tragedy, comedy, myth and history,” Sky One promises.

Here’s what you need to know…

When is The Trip to Greece on TV?

The Trip To Greece will be broadcast on Sky One and Now TV in 2020.

In June 2019 Rob Brydon revealed that filming had officially begun on the six 30-minute episodes, sharing this photo:

Filming begins on The Trip To Greece… pic.twitter.com/hdLv40rRmd — Rob Brydon (@RobBrydon) June 12, 2019

The show was announced in January 2019. In May, Brydon tweeted this photo of himself and Steve Coogan making plans for the show over a nice lunch:

Lunch to discuss The Trip To Greece and our upcoming Wham! biopic. pic.twitter.com/LDv65OldaM — Rob Brydon (@RobBrydon) May 1, 2019

What is The Trip to Greece about?

The Trip is a British TV sitcom series which began in 2010, starring comedians Steve Coogan and Rob Brydon as fictionalised versions of themselves on a restaurant tour of northern England.

Co-created by Brydon and Coogan themselves and directed by Michael Winterbottom, it was well-received by viewers and critics alike, and was later edited into a feature film.

After the success of The Trip, the two men decided to take their show on the road – launching a second series and feature film, The Trip to Italy (2014), and a third series and feature film, The Trip to Spain (2017).

They also made the leap from BBC2 to Sky Atlantic.

Sky’s Head of Comedy Jon Mountague says: “What a joy to go island hopping with the incomparable Steve and Rob. Greece is the birthplace of democracy but more importantly the birthplace of Michael Winterbottom’s latest vision, which we can’t wait to share with our customers. Yamas!”

Where is The Trip to Greece filmed?

The fourth series, The Trip to Greece, is set to follow the same format as the previous series as Rob Brydon and Steve Coogan eat their way around the Greek islands.

The duo will be sampling the culinary delights of Assos, Kavala, Stagira, Athens, Epidaurus, Hydra and Plyos – and many other “beautiful Greek hot spots”.