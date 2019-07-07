Who is Nabila Badda? Meet Love Island’s Casa Amor bombshell who fancies Anton

Strap in, because Love Island’s Casa Amor is back and you know what that means – a brand new set of buff Instagrammers are heading into the two villas, and an awful lot of romantic entanglements are on the horizon.

This year, in a twist to the usual format, the girls will be heading to Casa Amor, while the boys are sticking around in the main villa to have their heads dramatically swivelled by six new girls.

To look at just one of them, here’s everything you need to know about Nabila, already Badda to the bone.

Meet Nabila Badda

Status: DUMPED

Age: 29

From: London

Job: Hostess

Instagram: @nabilabadda

Self-described “Arabian Princess” Nabila describes herself as “exciting, bubbly and feisty enough that if I want something I’ll go for it

“Also I’ve got that exotic look that I think the villa is missing.”

Apparently she’s looking for a guy to be “best friends with, have a laugh with but also have cuddles in the evening with” – and she’s already spotted a promising candidate.

Who does Nabila have her eye on?

Lovelorn Scot Anton’s her guy so far, with Nabila convinced he’s been “misunderstood” so far.

“I have got my eye on Anton,” she says. “I think he is cheeky and I think he’s misunderstood by the girls in the villa.

“He is my vibe, he’s got a great personality and he is funny and entertaining.

She adds: “I need to be kept on my toes and need a guy who knows what he wants. He needs to be funny and we need to bounce off each other.”

Could Anton finally find love? Personally, we’re counting down T-Minus two days before Anton inadvertently insults her and we’re back to square one…

What should the guys avoid?

Nabila isn’t too keen on show-offs, and her worst date ever featured a man going on about his salary.

“Showing off and if someone speaks about things in a materialistic way [are a turn-off],” she says. “As if a guy’s car or watch is going to make me want them! If I met a millionaire, I’d rather they hid that from me.

“I went on a date with a guy and it was just awkward and he was moody the whole time. He was always showing off what he earned to try and impress me and it didn’t work. He wasn’t funny either.”

Not showing off… Anton’s doomed already, isn’t he?

