When is Sanditon on TV? Who’s in the cast and what’s it about ?

Master adaptor Andrew Davies is back with a new adaptation of Jane Austen’s last novel, Sanditon, for ITV.

The eight-part drama will star Rose Williams as the impulsive lead Charlotte Heywood and Theo James as her love interest Sidney Parker, who meet in the fishing village of Sanditon. But who else is in the cast and when will the series air on TV?

Here’s everything you need to know…

When is Sanditon on TV?

Sanditon will air in eight parts on ITV in autumn 2019.

This article will be updated with an exact air date and time as soon as the information is available.

Who’s in the cast of Sanditon?

Sanditon will star Rose Williams (Curfew) as lead character Charlotte, a spirited woman who moves from her country home to Sanditon.

Theo James (Downton Abbey) will play the unpredictable and roguish love interest Sidney, alongside Anne Reid (Last Tango in Halifax) as the wealthy and powerful Lady Denham and Kris Marshall (Death in Paradise) as Tom Parker, an enthusiastic and happily married man who is determined to put Sanditon on the map.

Also included in the very large cast is, deep breath, Kate Ashfield (Line of Duty) as Mary Parker, Jack Fox (Riviera) as Sir Edward Denham, Charlotte Spencer (Watership Down) as Esther Denham, Lily Sacofsky (Bancroft) as Clara Bereton, Crystal Clarke (Ordeal by Innocence) as Miss Lambe, Elizabeth Berrington (Vanity Fair) as Mrs Griffiths, Adrian Rawlins (Harry Potter) as Mr Heywood, Turlough Convery (Les Miserables) as Arthur Parker, Mark Stanley (Game of Thrones) as Lord Babbington, Matthew Needham (The Hollow Crown) as Mr Crowe, Alexandra Roach (Black Mirror) as Diana Parker, Leo Suter (Clique) as Young Stringer, Kevin Eldon (Cavendish) as Mr Hankins and Adrian Scarborough (A Very English Scandal) as Dr Fuchs.

What is Sanditon about?

Sanditon was written just months before Jane Austen’s death in 1817 and tells the story of a joyous and unconventional woman called Charlotte Heywood and her relationship with the funny and disarming Sidney Parker.

When Charlotte moves away from her countryside hometown to Sanditon, a fishing village trying to reinvent itself as a seaside resort, she is exposed to its “intrigues and dalliances” and the locals whose fortunes depend on Sanditon’s commercial success.

It is ultimately a story of love and self-discovery in the 19th century with a twisting and turning plot, which spans from the West Indies to the rotting alleys of London.

Who is adapting Sanditon for TV?

Emmy and BAFTA-winning screenwriter Andrew Davies, whose previous credits include War & Peace, Les Misérables and Pride and Prejudice, is adapting the novel for ITV.

This is the first major television adaptation of Austen’s final – and incomplete – novel, which she had to abandon due to poor health before she died. While Austen only wrote 11 chapters of the novel, the script has been stretched out to eight hour-long episodes.

Is there a trailer for Sanditon?

Not yet, but there are lots of photos of the cast in character…