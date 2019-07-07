When is Happy Valley series three on TV? Who is in the cast and what’s it about?

There’s been much speculation over whether or not we’ll get a third series of BBC1’s Happy Valley, particularly after its star Sarah Lancashire initially stated that she wouldn’t return to the show.

However, both Lancashire and writer Sally Wainwright (Unforgiven) have now confirmed that they’d both be up for another series — but we may have to wait a while…

Here’s everything you need to know about Happy Valley season three.

Is Happy Valley returning?

It sounds like the crime drama will return… but not for a while yet.

After Happy Valley season two aired on 2016, Wainwright revealed that she wouldn’t bring back police sergeant Catherine Cawood until she had time to write a good enough script.

“What we’ve decided is that because I’m so busy with other projects at the moment, I haven’t got time to sit down and come up with the stories” she told BBC Breakfast. “What I’d hate to do is do a third series and people say it wasn’t as good so I want time to go away and really come up with stories that I think are going to make a third series,” Wainwright added.

Speaking at a press event in 2017, executive producer Nicola Shindler revealed that both the show’s writer and lead actress were “determined” to do a third season.

“We are working on a new idea for Sally for BBC1… She won’t write the [Happy Valley] scripts for some time but Sally’s determined to do it, Sarah’s determined to do it.”

What is Happy Valley series three about?

Producer Shindler also suggested that the third series of Happy Valley could centre on Catherine’s grandchild Ryan, conceived after Catherine’s daughter was raped by Royce (Grantchester’s James Norton).

“Sally is thinking about a story and the story she is thinking about literally needs time. Because if you look at the characters that are left, there is Sarah, there is James Norton and there is a young boy, who the minute he turns into a teenager it becomes a much more interesting story,” Shindler said.

“She doesn’t know what the story is yet. She is mulling it in her head but we are thinking about giving it a bit of space in story terms.”

Who will star in Happy Valley season three?

MotherFatherSon and Last Tango in Halifax star Sarah Lancashire plays police sergeant Catherine Cawood, whose teenage daughter Becky died by suicide. She’s helping to raise her grandchild, Ryan, the son of Becky and her rapist Royce.

It’s not yet known who else from the original cast would reprise their roles.