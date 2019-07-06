How to watch Rick and Morty season 4 in the UK: Adult Swim comedy moves to Channel 4 from Netflix

There are going to be some big changes when Rick and Morty season four returns to TV in the UK.

The cult comedy is moving from Netflix to Channel 4 for the new episodes, as part of a new deal between the UK broadcaster and Rick and Morty creators Adult Swim.

The first three seasons are also set to air on E4 before season four is released.

But when will the new episodes land? And what does this mean for Rick and Morty on Netflix in the UK?

Here’s everything you need to know…

How can I watch Rick and Morty season 4 in the UK?

The long-awaited fourth season of Rick and Morty will air exclusively on Channel 4 in the UK.

Netflix streamed the third season in the UK back in 2017, but Channel 4 will now be the home for the Adult Swim comedy.

When will Rick and Morty season 4 be released?

Rick and Morty has traditionally had big gaps between each season, and in the series three finale the character Mr Poopy Butthole joked that he would be seeing them in “season four in like, a really long time”.

Writer and producer Ryan Ridley has since revealed that new episodes are likely to land in late 2019 at the earliest. “I know how long this show takes to write, let alone animate. I’d be surprised if there was a fourth season on the air anytime sooner than 2019… late 2019,” he told The Detroit Cast in 2018.

It has since been confirmed in Variety that the fourth season of Rick and Morty will be broadcast on Adult Swim in November 2019, with a UK broadcast likely to follow shortly after.

How can I watch Rick and Morty seasons 1-3?

Currently, the first three seasons of Rick and Morty are still available to watch on Netflix UK.

Seasons one to three will also begin airing on E4 from Friday 15th February at 10pm, beginning with a double bill.

Who’s in the cast of Rick and Morty season 4?

The show’s co-creator Justin Roiland is expected to return to voice Rick Sanchez and Morty Smith, as are Chris Parnell as Morty’s father Jerry, Spencer Grammer as Morty’s sister Summer and Sarah Chalke as Rick’s daughter Beth.

A new cast of guest stars are likely to join the show for its fourth season, with previous episodes having featured Susan Sarandon, Christina Hendricks, Keegan-Michael Key and John Oliver, to name a few.

Will there be more seasons of the show?

Yes! The sci-fi animation was renewed for an unprecedented 70 further episodes by US network Adult Swim in 2018, so there’ll be plenty more adventures after season four.