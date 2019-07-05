Who is Lavena Back? Meet the Love Island series 5 contestant who “isn’t afraid to say it how it is”
Lavena already has her eyes on an Islander – but will she break up a couple to get him?
Love Island welcomed a fresh batch of arrivals into Casa Amora, but how will they shake up the villa?
We’ve got the lowdown on Lavena Back, the business developer looking for love in Majorca…
Meet Lavena Back…
Status: DUMPED
Age: 23
From: Croydon
Job: Business developer
Instagram: @iam_l.v
When asked about how far she would go to find the perfect partner, she said: “I don’t really care. I’m there to find love. As everyone says it’s not Friend Island. I’m not afraid to say it how it is.”
But Lavena also describes herself as “funny and always up for a laugh” and says she is “confident and has a lot of good chat.”
She said: “I’m loyal but if I wasn’t feeling it I would definitely say.
“People say that if I’m upset I keep it to myself too much, and then I end up ghosting people. But you can’t ghost people on the island.”
And Lavena meant business in Majorca, after being single for four years, she’s ready to find love: “I’m confident and I’m ready for love.
“I’ve been on my own for four years so whoever I meet in there I will fall for.
“I needed a while to get over my last relationship and really enjoy myself before I could commit to someone.
“But now I’m very much ready.”
What happened to Lavena in the villa?
Lavena didn’t get a huge amount of screen time during her stay in Casa Amor, and was dumped from the series after none of the boys chose to couple up with her.