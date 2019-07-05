Accessibility Links

Love Island first look: THIS is what Maura says about Curtis tonight

Strap yourself in for some major drama (yes more) hitting the villa

Maura, curtis

Stop what you’re doing. Sit down. Get out the popcorn.

It’s actually going to happen: as was teased on last evening’s Love Island, Maura is really going to admit she’s developed certain feelings for Curtis.

Yes, that Maura who’s currently coupled up with Casa Amor newbie Marvin. And yes, that Curtis who’s just broken Amy’s heart.

On tonight’s show, the Irish model and ring girl is set to have a revealing heart-to-heart with Lucie. Speaking about Curtis, Maura says. “It’s weird now because he’s single. He’s very manly and I love that. He’s funny.

“He’s obviously gorgeous. His smile is like…f***ing hell. [He’s] the whole package for me!”

She adds: “There have been so many times where I want him to teach me how to dance.”

©ITV

But wait, there’s even more: earlier in the episode, we’ll also see Maura apparently comforting Curtis after his breakup with Amy.

“How are you feeling now?” she asks Curtis at the villa’s kitchen.

“I’m feeling better…that sounds horrible to say,” he says. “I’m sure that it was unexpected to everyone.”

“Not me,” Maura replies with a giggle.

During their chat, a white feather lands on one of the work surfaces.

“They say that a white feather is an angel close-by trying to tell you something,” Maura says. “Have you not heard about that?”

Curtis replies: “Continue. Elaborate.” To which Maura says: “It means something […] We might not ever know.”

Reflecting on the talk later in the beach hut, Maura admits: “If he wants a shoulder to cry on, I’ll be here!”

©ITV

And! That’s! Not! All! We can also expect to see the girls lounging on the day beds, with Maura announcing: “I really want to be in love again!”

“I don’t want to be in love,” replies Amy. “Let’s swap!”

Be VERY careful what you wish for, Amy…

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2

