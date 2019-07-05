Accessibility Links

Joe Lycett to replace Richard Ayoade as Channel 4’s Travel Man

Ayoade is stepping down after nine series of the mini-break show

Travel man

It’s bon voyage to Richard Ayoade: the actor and comedian is set to depart Channel 4’s Travel Man, being replaced by Joe Lycett.

Advertisement

Ayoade’s ninth and final series of the show – which sees Ayoade travelling to a popular city for 48 hours each episode with a celebrity guest – will air in 2019, with Lycett’s first run to be broadcast in 2020.

Joe Lycett said about taking over presenting duties: “I’m beyond excited to take over the brilliant, charming show that Richard has nurtured. I’m less excited about the number of times I’m going to have to take off my shoes at Birmingham Airport.”

Of course, this won’t be Lycett’s first time on the show – the comedian accompanied Ayoade on a mini-break to Amsterdam in 2017.

During his time on the show, Ayoade explored more than 40 cities with interesting fellow travellers, including Copenhagen (with Noel Fielding), Hong Kong (Jon Hamm), Tenerife (Lena Dunham) and Athens (Dawn French).

Advertisement

Travel Man returns to C4 later 2019

