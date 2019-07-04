Love Island Casa Amor line-up revealed

It’s hot in Spain, but Casa Amor is positively scorching.

First introduced into Love Island back in 2017, the ‘secret’ second villa sees a brand new set of Islanders enter the show in a bid to turn heads and break up some of the most established couples.

Casa Amor is also responsible for bringing some of Love Island’s most dramatic moments. Who could forget when eventual series winners Kem and Amber both coupled up with new people while away, when Dani broke down in tears after learning Jack was in the villa with his ex, or when Josh brought Kaz back into the villa leaving Georgia fuming?

And this year saw an even bigger twist to the format, with the girls heading to Casa Amor instead of the boys.

Who did they meet there? Read on…

Casa Amor girls

Age: 23

From: Croydon

Job: Business developer

Newcomer Lavena has her sights set on Michael – but could she really break up the strongest pairing in the villa?

Age: 29

From: London

Job: Hostess

Self-described “Arabian Princess” Nabila is interested in Anton – but it looks as if she may have some competition…

Age: 22

From: London

Job: Recruitment Consultant

Her perfect man is a mix between Channing Tatum and Chris Brown, but villa-wise Joanna has her eye on Anton…

Age: 21

From: Bromley

Job: Makeup artist

Belle has links to Game of Thrones and Dani Dyer, thanks to her actor father dad Tamer Hassan – and has her eye on Anton and Tommy

Age: 24

From: Essex

Job: Model/Actor and Influencer

Michael and Danny have taken Jourdan’s fancy – and Jourdan isn’t afraid to tread on toes to get with who she wants.

Age: 22

From: Cheltenham

Job: VIP Host

Maria is interested in Anton, after initially not having been attracted to him – but it looks as if she may have a fight on her hands…

Casa Amor boys

Age: 21

From: Isle of Man

Job: Student

Stevie may be ruffling Joe’s feathers, after he admitted that he’s got his eye on Lucie.

Age: 29

From: Bournemouth

Job: Personal trainer and ex royal navy officer

Marvin is interested in all the girls in the villa – initially setting his sights on Anna, before changing his mind to Lucie…

Age: 22

From: Watford

Job: Professional footballer

Dennon likes Lucie, but also has his sights set on Maura, as he enjoys her being “a handful”…

Age: 22

From: Essex

Job: Builder

George has his eyes on Amber and Anna, but will either of them have their head turned?

Age: 21

From: Nuneaton

Job: Bathroom salesman

Dan’s ideal type is someone not too dissimilar to himself, as he’s looking for someone who is “chatty, easy-going and with a good connection.”

Age: 28

From: London

Job: Professional basketball player

Ovie has Anna on his radar – but does admit he has a “wandering eye”…

Love Island continues weeknights and Sundays at 9pm on ITV2