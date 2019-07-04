Who are the couples on Love Island 2019?

The grafting, sticking it on and muggy mischief of Love Island 2019 is in full swing and, as usual, contestants won’t be able to reach the final on their own.

To keep themselves safe from a dumping, the Islanders will have to make sure they stay part of a couple – be it for love, fame or friendship.

And with regular re-couplings set to take place, that’s easier said than done.

Here’s when the next one’s due to take place…

When is the next re-coupling happening?

Casa Amor has now ended, and a number of couples have been unsettled. Michael opted to couple up with Joanna, leaving Amber single, and Anna returned to the villa with Ovie, meaning Jordan is on his own, too.

The dust will need to settle on this one before we see another re-coupling – but as there has been one a week, we could see another round as early as Monday 8th July or Tuesday 9th July.

Who are the current Love Island couples?

Currently single: Amber and Jordan have been spurned by Michael and Anna, so they are now the only singletons in the villa.

Current couples:

Amy and Curtis

Amy and Curtis

Anton and Belle

Anton and Belle

Anna and Ovie

Anna and Ovie

Maura and Marvin

Maura and Marvin

