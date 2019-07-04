When is Julian Fellowes’ new period drama Belgravia on TV?

Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes is set to bring us a “story of secrets and dishonour amongst the upper echelon of London society in the 19th Century,” in his brand-new period drama Belgravia.

Starring Tamsin Greig, Harriet Walter, Alice Eve and Philip Glenister, Belgravia will be a major TV event as Fellowes makes his return to ITV.

Here’s what you need to know…

When is Belgravia on TV?

The drama was announced in February 2019, and filming began in April 2019.

Like Downton Abbey, Belgravia will be made by production company Carnival Films. Filming locations will include London, the home counties, Edinburgh, Bath and Northumberland.

An ITV air date has not yet been announced – watch this space.

What is Belgravia about?

The six-part drama is set among the “upper echelon” of 19th century London society.

“When the Trenchards accept an invitation to the now legendary ball hosted by the Duchess of Richmond on the fateful evening of the Battle of Waterloo, it sets in motion a series of events that will have consequences for decades to come as secrets unravel behind the porticoed doors of London’s grandest postcode,” the ITV synopsis explains.

Executive producer Gareth Neame, who also worked on Downton Abbey, added: “In Belgravia he [Julian Fellowes] has painted a wonderful backdrop of 19th century society against which intrigue and dynastic power struggles will play out.”

Who is in the cast of Belgravia?

Tamsin Greig will play the part of Anne Trenchard. Best known for her roles in Black Books, Green Wing, Emma and Shaun of the Dead, Greig is also an Olivier award-winning stage actress.

Alice Eve, who has starred in Ordeal by Innocence and Iron Fist, will play Susan Trenchard.

The role of James Trenchard will be played by Philip Glenister, whose many credits include Mad Dogs, Life on Mars, Ashes to Ashes and Cranford.

Further cast includes Harriet Walter (Sense and Sensibility), Tara Fitzgerald (Game of Thrones), Richard Goulding (The Windsors), James Fleet (Four Weddings and a Funeral), Adam James (Band of Brothers), Paul Ritter (Friday Night Dinner) and Saskia Reeves (Luther).

Belgravia is created by the production team behind Downton Abbey, including Carnival Films’ Gareth Neame executive producing alongside Nigel Marchant, Liz Trubridge and Julian Fellowes, and is directed by John Alexander.

What else is Julian Fellowes working on?

Julian Fellowes is a very busy man. He has been working on US TV series The Gilded Age, about the 1880s boom in new York, as well as a Netflix drama about the birth of modern football called The English Game.

Meanwhile, the Downton Abbey film is set to be released in September 2019.