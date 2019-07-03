6 things we learned from the new Poldark series 5 trailer

Poldark is about to return for its fifth – and final (sob) – series, and to whet the appetites of the show’s many fans, a brief teaser trailer has been released stuffed full of clues as to what to expect from the BBC drama’s last outing.

How will Aidan Turner and co bid us adieu? There are a few hints in the new footage, which flashes between images of Turner’s Ross Poldark, and shots of beloved wife Demelza, his friends Dwight and Caroline, and his greatest foe – George Warleggan.

Here are some big moments we’ve pulled from the trailer…

1. New face, who ‘dis?

Poldark has seen not one, not two, but three actors play Geoffrey-Charles Poldark, the orphaned son of Francis and Elizabeth. The latest, Freddie Wise, can be glimpsed in the new trailer as young GC grows into a handsome gentleman.

And we’re not the only ones to notice. It looks like the Poldark heir has caught the attention of a young lady who coquettishly bids him farewell as he boards a train.

We’re almost certain she is new character Cecily Hanson (played by Lily Dodsworth-Evans) daughter of Ralph Hanson – a slave owner who builds an alliance with George Warleggan.

Geoffrey Charles, meanwhile, has followed Ross into the army – will his attraction to Cecily throw him off course?

The pair aren’t the only new actors joining the Poldark cast – Kerri McLean has also climbed aboard, playing Kitty Despard – the wife of Ross’s old army colonel Ned. It looks like she’s ended up rather friendly with Demelza (Eleanor Tomlinson)…

2. Ross is back in parliament

Aidan Turner’s character had a ropey ride of it in London, but he’s back in the halls of Westminster in series five, as shown in the trailer…

And as usual, he’s all about the drama. There’s this rather dramatic fencing match.

And this very dramatic clifftop embrace with Demelza.

There are also glimpses of an aimed pistol with George Warleggan’s finger on the trigger and some telling wavy wisps of Poldark hair in the foreground. Uh-oh.

3. Grieving George

Speaking of George Warleggan (played by Jack Farthing), this first look has him looking understandably glum.

Ross’s foe lost his wife Elizabeth at the end of series four. His other half had taken a potion in the hope of inducing her eight-month pregnancy – all part of an elaborate plot to convince her husband that he is the biological father of their first child Valentine (he’s not).

In series five, we find George in league with aforementioned slave trader Ralph Hanson (Peter Sullivan), although he’s struggling to stay engaged after Elizabeth’s death and it falls to his uncle Cary (Pip Torrens) to expand the Warleggan empire together.

4. No happy ever after for Morwenna?

The last time we saw Morwenna (Elise Chappell), she was finally exchanging vows with the love of her life, Drake Carne (Harry Richardson). Having escaped her abusive marriage after the death of her husband, Reverend Ossie Whitworth (Christian Brassington), viewers were delighted to see she and Drake united at last.

But the new footage shows a distraught Morwenna clutching her stomach in tears.

Has she lost a child? Does her distress have something to do with her new husband Drake?

5. ANOTHER tragedy?

The trailer also offers up a brief glimpse of Ross Poldark carrying a young boy who looks in a bad way.

His eyes are shut and Ross has a panicked look in his eye – is he dead? And could this be Valentine, the son Ross shares with Elizabeth?

6. Plenty of drama

What would a series of Poldark be without buckets of drama? This final run is no different with yet another pistol aimed (at who, we don’t know)…

…and a fizzing bomb flying through an open window!

Who is left scurrying in its wake? It’s not long till we find out, with Poldark confirmed to return to our screens at Sunday 14th July at 9pm on BBC1.