Is The Wire on Netflix? Where to watch and stream all five series

The early 2000s were a good time for HBO, as well as popular TV series The Sopranos there was The Wire drawing in viewers each week.

The Wire is a tense American crime drama that hosts a wealth of acting talent from a cast that includes the likes of Idris Elba, Michael K Williams and Dominic West.

Starting in 2002 the show ran for five seasons until 2008 on HBO in the USA.

Written by former police reporter David Simon, every series follows a different institution in Baltimore and examines its relationship with law enforcement covering everything from the drug trade, to the government, schools and the media.

How to watch The Wire

Amazon Prime – Buy now

iTunes – Buy now

Now TV – Buy now

HBO subscribers in the US can still catch all the episodes on its website via HBO Go (that’s the case for The Sopranos too if you’re interested).

Is The Wire on Amazon Prime Video?

If you’re in the UK and wondering where to get your The Wire fix, Amazon Prime Video users can currently watch the multi-award-winning show.

Is the Wire on Netflix?

It’s bad news for Netflix users right now. The streaming service does not currently show The Wire, which may leave fans who are anxious to know what will happen next, feeling a little, well, wired.

Is The Wire on Now TV?

Yes! The Wire is available on Now TV until September 30, 2019 so you better get started if you want to pack all five seasons in before it leaves the service. There’s 60 episodes to watch at about an hour each.

What to watch after The Wire?

If you haven’t already watched The Sopranos (we’ve mentioned a few times…) then we’d recommend that you try that next – we have a guide to how to watch The Sopranos for you. The six season show is considered one of the best TV series of all time – on par with The Wire.

There’s also HBO’s True Detective to try out too.