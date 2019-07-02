Who has been dumped from Love Island 2019? When is the next dumping?

Despite the romancing, pool-side smooches and the chance of winning £50,000, ITV2’s Love Island is by no means a dream summer holiday – any single contestant or couple is at risk of getting unceremoniously dumped from the show.

And they might not see it coming, either: unlike other reality shows that eliminate contestants on a weekly basis, host Caroline Flack can announce a Love Island exit at any time.

So, when can we expect the next dumping? And whose summer of love has already been cut short? Here’s everything you need to know…

When will the next dumping on Love Island 2019 be?

With Casa Amor coming to an end tonight (Tuesday 2nd July), the undoubtedly explosive coupling ceremony could lead to seeing some of our Islanders booted from the villa.

Things have varied each year with Casa Amor; when it was first introduced in series 3, anyone who didn’t recouple with someone from the new villa, and whose partner had chosen to couple up with someone else, was dumped from the island (see Dom Lever).

But in series 4, those who stayed loyal if their partners chose to couple up while away remained in the villa to fight another day (see Josh and Kaz’s fiery entrance, which made a national treasure of Georgia for about two minutes).

We’ve asked ITV for comment about what will be happening this year, but with the villa so chock-full of newcomers, there’s bound to be at least one dumping by the end of the week (Friday 5th July).

Who has been dumped from Love Island 2019?

Callum became the first Islander to pack his bags on Friday 7th June, after he was dumped by Amber. Sherif was then forced to leave the villa after breaking the rules. Then Joe and Elma were voted off by the public, forcibly splitting them up from their respective couples. And Yewande went after Danny chose new girl Arabella over her.

Now, Arabella and Tom have left after they were voted amongst the least popular couples in the villa – with the saved Islanders (Lucy, Anton, Amber, Michael, Tommy and Molly-Mae) picking the two individuals they wanted to send home.

Love Island continues weeknights and Sundays at 9pm on ITV2