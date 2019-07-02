Who is the best Top Gear presenter of all time?
From James May to Chris Harris, Jeremy Clarkson to Angela Rippon, who's top of the gear?
Top Gear loves a pointless competition: train vs car, car vs other car, or presenter vs presenter. The BBC2 show has had a garage full of presenters since it started in 1977, from Angela Rippon to Chris Evans, Tiff Needell to Quentin Wilson or, of course, the trinity of Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and Jason Dawe.
With the new line-up of Paddy McGuinness, Andrew Flintoff and Chris Harris now off the starting line, it’s time to ask: who is in pole position? Who is top of Top Gear?
Top Gear is shown on BBC2 on Sundays at 8pm starting on Sunday 16th June