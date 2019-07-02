Accessibility Links

Our first (very brief) look at Peaky Blinders season five

Tommy Shelby is back, and he's made a grab for political power in Westminster...

First look at Cillian Murphy in Peaky Blinders series five (BBC)

Tommy Shelby is swapping chalk alleys for the hallowed halls of Parliament in the BBC’s latest tease for Peaky Blinders season five

The BBC iPlayer clip features a montage of shots from previous seasons, before ending with brand new footage of Tommy (Cillian Murphy) as the newly elected MP for Birmingham South, following his surprise victory at the end of season four.

In the brief clip, Tommy appears to be preparing to give his maiden speech in Westminster, before a later shot seems to show a bruise under his right eye — suggesting that he hasn’t completely moved on from his past life, after all…

The clip also shows Big Ben, and some fans have speculated online that the position of the clock hands (pointing to eleven and one) could be a clue to season five’s release date.

Season four of Steven Knight’s family epic ended with Tommy cementing his ever-growing crime empire, with a successful grab for political power — but during a brief spell in retirement, we also glimpsed Tommy’s fragile mental state. Could the Shelby fortune come crashing down around him?

You can watch the BBC iPlayer clip below:

