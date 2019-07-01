Who is Belle Hassan? Meet Love Island’s Casa Amor contestant looking to “liven things up a bit”

Love Island series five is hotting up, with Casa Amor just around the corner, and a brand new batch of Bombshells headed to Majorca.

Here’s the lowdown on Belle Hassan, who has an unusual connection to last year’s winner Dani Dyer…

Meet Belle Hassan…

Who is Belle coupled up with? As of yet, no-one, but watch this space.

Age: 21

From: Bromley

Job: Makeup artist

Instagram: @bellehassan

Twitter: @bellehassan

“I’m fun, I’m funny and I’m flirty,” Love Island newcomer Belle says. “Hopefully I’ll liven things up a bit, I’m looking to make everyone laugh and want to bring a new dynamic to the villa and have some fun.”

Asked to rate her looks out of ten, she gives herself “a solid eight or nine. I get a lot of compliments on my eyes and my boobs.”

Who is Belle’s famous actor father?

“My dad is an actor, Tamer Hassan,” Belle reveals. “He’s been in The Football Factory, The Business, Game of Thrones – he is my link to the famous world.

“He is a very supportive dad, he is like my best friend and is always there for me. He’s told me to be myself but has also warned me ‘I’m watching and I’m going to be seeing every detail!’

Tamer Hassan played Khal Forzo in Game of Thrones. Here he is:

After starring opposite Danny Dyer in the 2004 sports film The Football Factory, Tamer became good friends with the EastEnders actress – whose own daughter, Dani Dyer, won last year’s Love Island.

“Because he was in a film with Danny Dyer, I’ve met Dani Dyer when we were kids,” Belle says.

What is Belle looking for – and who is her type?

As she enters Casa Amor, Belle “definitely” has her eye on Anton – but she comments: “Tom is good looking too and Tommy is gorgeous.”

“I don’t have a type so I look for honesty and someone who is funny, genuine and can look after me,” she says. On the other hand, “a cheat or a liar is an immediate turn off.”

In fact, Belle has strong views on cheats.

“I have been cheated on so many times so the thought of me cheating is a no,” she says, before adding: “But, it is a different environment in the villa and so you could act a bit out of character because the circumstances are different to your usual life. I can’t see myself cheating if I really like someone.”

As for how far she’s prepared to go in the villa to get the guy she wants, Belle reveals: “Of course you never want to upset anyone but at the end of the day we’re all there to find someone we want to be with and if there is a connection there, then I will go for it. You have to do what you’ve got to do.”

Who is Belle friends with on Love Island?

Ahead of her debut on the show, Belle is hoping to get on with the other girls at the villa – especially Anna and Amber.

“I would say Anna definitely, she is funny and has banter with everyone,” she says. “Initially I didn’t think I’d get on with Amber but now I think we’d get on, we’re similar and are both straight up.

“All the girls seem lovely so I don’t think I’d have a problem getting on with anyone.”

Love Island continues weeknights and Sundays at 9pm on ITV2