What time is EastEnders on TV? What’s happening tonight? Who’s in the cast?

The trials and tribulations of the residents of Walford have gripped audiences ever since the first episode of EastEnders in 1985. Here’s everything you need to know about one of the nation’s favourite shows…

What days of the week is EastEnders on TV?

EastEnders is usually on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday each week with four episodes in total.

What time is EastEnders on TV?

Usually episodes air on BBC1 on Monday at 8pm, Tuesday at 7.30pm and Thursday at 7.30pm and Friday at 8pm. Changes are sometimes made to this schedule in order to accommodate special event programming and sport.

Can I live stream EastEnders online?

Yes, if you’re in the UK you can live stream episodes of EastEnders on BBC iPlayer.

Can I catch up on EastEnders episodes if I miss them live?

Yes, if you’re in the UK, episodes of EastEnders remain available for catch up on BBC iPlayer for a month after their initial broadcast on BBC1.

Can I watch EastEnders on BBC iPlayer from outside the UK?

Unfortunately not. Due to rights agreements, you need to be in the UK to stream and download programmes or watch BBC TV channels.

What’s going to happen in EastEnders tonight and this week?

SPOILERS!

Monday 1st July (8.00pm) : Ben stirs up trouble for Keanu, leaving him feeling the pressure to earn more money as he prepares to move in with the Mitchells. Will Phil be able to provide him with more work? The Slaters are thrown into turmoil when Stacey receives a letter from Kush’s solicitor about custody of Arthur. Whitney asks Callum about inviting his parents to the wedding, but quickly realises it is a sensitive subject.

Monday 1st July (9.00pm) : Kat does her best to support Kush but after an incident with Jean the family are at loggerheads once more – and with Stacey unwilling to compromise, Kush begins to wonder whether they have taken things too far. Callum and Stuart are reunited with their estranged dad, Jonno, who immediately charms Whitney – although he gets off on the wrong foot with Ben and Phil when he has a drink in the Vic. Gray and Mick help a flustered Tina at The Prince Albert – especially when she suspects a journalist there to review the place is less than impressed – and Max offers Robbie advice about Sami.

Thursday 4 July : Stuart goes for a drink with his dad, only for Ben to start antagonising Jonno after their run-in yesterday, leading to a violent face-off between the two men. Kat tries to get to the bottom of the stolen money, Iqra and Habiba receive shocking news about Adam’s plans for the future and Bernadette makes an upsetting discovery about Tiffany.

Friday 5 July : Callum gets more than he bargained for when Tina ropes him in to help with the Albert Square Pride celebrations – but he is mortified when Stuart turns up and tells him he saw him kissing Ben the night before. Karen rounds up the family to celebrate Bernadette’s first Pride, although Bernadette herself does not seem in the mood. Meanwhile, Kat calls a meeting about the stolen money and Iqra delivers Adam an ultimatum.

You can get all the latest spoilers, gossip and news and plot information for EastEnders on our hub.

Who is the EastEnders showrunner?

Kate Oates is the current EastEnders producer. She took over the role in 2018 following the departure of John Yorke. Oates was previously the producer of ITV soaps Emmerdale and Coronation Street. She is also the senior executive producer for BBC shows Casualty and Holby City.

Is Walford a real place?

No, Walford is not a real place – it’s a fictional borough of east London. Find out more about Walford and how it got its name, here.

Where is EastEnders filmed? Is it filmed on the real streets of London?

EastEnders has been filmed at BBC Elstree Centre since it premiered in 1985. Shooting also takes place in Hertfordshire, about 13 miles northwest of London. Find out more about the set here.

Can I visit the set of EastEnders?

Sadly not. There are no tours of the EastEnders sets or of the studio due to the show’s packed production schedule (four 30-minute episodes are produced every week) and what the BBC states as being “additional security concerns”.

Where can I watch classic EastEnders clips?

The BBC hosts a selection of EastEnders clips from over the decades on its website.

Who’s in the cast of EastEnders?

EastEnders has a very large cast due to the sheer number of storylines and the demanding schedule required to output four episodes a week.

Some of the best known current cast members include:

