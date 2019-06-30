Who is Maria Wild? Meet Love Island’s Casa Amor contestant with links to a former Islander

It’s the time of year again – Love Island is set to get spicy as Casa Amor opens its doors.

In a format change, it’s the girls who will be entering the ‘secret’ second villa while the boys remain behind.

But they’re in just as much risk of getting their head turned, with six new girls entering the original villa.

Here’s all you need to know about Maria Wild – an Instagram star who’s got her eye on our man Anton….

Meet Maria Wild….

Who is Maria coupled up with? Maria is currently single

Age: 22

From: Cheltenham

Job: VIP Host

Instagram: @mariacarmelwild

Maria may already have this Casa Amor entrance down pat, as she’s best friends with a Casa Amor original Danielle Sellers, who made an entrance back in series three.

Glamour model Danielle was only briefly in the series, and had a brief romance with fellow newcomer Nathan Joseph before the pair split.

Here’s hoping Maria does ever so slightly better than her best mate.

Maria describes herself as “clingy”, “emotional” and “loving”, and is looking for a life-long partner in the villa.

“I’m quite passionate – whatever it is I am doing, I’m very all or nothing. Like I said, I’m very loving. I really do care about other people a lot,” she said.

It’s her caring nature which will stop Maria from rocking the boat, as she rather pointedly describes herself as “not a Maura” type.

“I wouldn’t upset anyone, put it that way,” she said. “My approach won’t be to really graft someone. I never graft anyone on the outside so I won’t go in there and be any different.”

Maria rates herself a seven or an eight, and prides herself on her fuller lips.

“They are natural but people always ask me if I’ve had them done, so I guess I’m quite lucky,” she said.

What is Maria looking for?

Maria may have to prepare herself for disappointment, as she wants Bodyguard star Richard Madden in the villa.

Failing that, she would consider coupling up with the perpetually unlucky-in-love Anton.

While Maria isn’t too keen on Anton’s “wandering eye”, she has been won over by his charm, along with the rest of the nation.

“When I first saw him, I was not attracted to him but now I’ve watched him and got to know him, he’s funny and sweet,” she said.

“I want someone who is ambitious, successful, hard working, can have a laugh and poke fun at themselves. Looks aren’t a massive thing for me. I’m not going to say they have to be gorgeous, but they need to look after themselves and be groomed.”

Love Island continues weeknights and Sundays at 9pm on ITV2