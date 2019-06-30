Who is Dan Rose? Meet Love Island’s Casa Amor contestant with his eyes on Amber

Love Island’s Casa Amor is back – which means we have a brand new set of Islanders heading into the two villas.

This year, in a twist to the usual format, the girls will be heading to Casa Amor, where they will be greeted by six new lads determined to turn heads.

Here’s all you need to know about Love Island’s very own Rose, Dan…

Meet Dan Rose…

Who is Dan coupled up with? As of yet, no-one, but watch this space.

Age: 21

From: Nuneaton

Job: Bathroom salesman

Instagram: @danrose_

Twitter: @Dannrose_

Dan Rose is an idiot. No, that’s not us just being harsh, that’s his own admission.

His idiocy is what makes him think he’ll get on with Tommy in the villa, as he explained in the most back-handed way.

“I think Tommy is very much like me, I’m a bit of an idiot too,” he said. “Anton seems a bit of a clown as well so I think we’d get on.”

Also like Tommy, Dan’s silly nature is what will make him so likeable – or so he thinks.

“I’m a cheeky lad, I’m confident and I reckon I’ve got the gift of the gab,” he said.

“I’m funny, I’m chatty and talkative. I’m confident, possibly too confident at times.”

Well, quite. Dan rates himself highly as a nine out of ten.

“I would say 10 but… I should be modest,” he said. “I think I’m good looking, I get told I am anyway.”

What is Dan looking for?

We may all be rooting for Amber and Michael, but Dan thinks he may be a better match for Amber than the rugged fireman.

“I know she seems loved up with Michael, I’ll test the water with it though,” he said.

But even if she does turn him down, our man Dan has a back-up plan.

“Then I’ll probably go for Lucie and Maura,” he said.

But sources previously told The Mirror that Dan would have his eye on Amy, and could even be the man to break her up with Curtis.

Dan’s ideal type is someone not too dissimilar to himself, as he’s looking for someone who is “chatty, easy-going and with a good connection.”

However, it appears Dan has gone into the wrong series of Love Island, with his celebrity crush being last year’s contestant Ellie Brown.

Better luck next time, Dan…

Love Island continues weeknights and Sundays at 9pm on ITV2