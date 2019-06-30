Who has been dumped from Love Island 2019? When is the next dumping?

Despite the romancing, pool-side smooches and the chance of winning £50,000, ITV2’s Love Island is by no means a dream summer holiday – any single contestant or couple is at risk of getting unceremoniously dumped from the show.

And they might not see it coming, either: unlike other reality shows that eliminate contestants on a weekly basis, host Caroline Flack can announce a Love Island exit at any time.

So, when can we expect the next dumping? And whose summer of love has already been cut short? Here’s everything you need to know…

When will the next dumping on Love Island 2019 be?

It’s not clear when the next dumping will be on our screens. Caroline Flack sent two Islanders packing on Thursday 27th June before the show teased the return of Casa Amor.

With 12 new islanders joining the hunt for love, it’s likely our next dumping will take place when the two villas are united – likely to be anytime from Tuesday 2nd July. The dumped contestants will likely mostly be made up of newcomers, but original Islanders in shaky couplings could also be at risk.

Who has been dumped from Love Island 2019?

Callum became the first Islander to pack his bags on Friday 7th June, after he was dumped by Amber. Sherif was then forced to leave the villa after breaking the rules. Then Joe and Elma were voted off by the public, forcibly splitting them up from their respective couples. And Yewande went after Danny chose new girl Arabella over her.

Now, Arabella and Tom have left after they were voted amongst the least popular couples in the villa – with the saved Islanders (Lucy, Anton, Amber, Michael, Tommy and Molly-Mae) picking the two individuals they wanted to send home.

Love Island continues weeknights and Sundays at 9pm on ITV2