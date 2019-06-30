Accessibility Links

  4. Stormzy shares heartwarming text from his proud mum after Glastonbury triumph

Stormzy shares heartwarming text from his proud mum after Glastonbury triumph

Way to make your mum proud

Stormzy at Glastonbury

A large portion of Britain is feeling proud of Stormzy after Friday night’s historic, game-changing, emotional, gripping Glastonbury performance which saw him become the first ever black British star to headline the festival.

But there’s one person in particular who’s pride is stronger and better deserved than anyone’s, and that’s his mum – who sent him a heartfelt text message to say so.

In a message shared by the grime artist on Twitter, Stormzy’s mum tells her “hero” “you made me so proud, you’ve made me a very proud mum, never forget that… I just want to see you and hug you”.

She also promises to dance for him in church. Speaking of which…

Stormzy’s set featured both a black ballet troupe and a gospel choir alongside his trademark grime sound and used his platform to tell stories about black history and highlight injustices in the UK’s social systems.

No wonder his mum is proud.

