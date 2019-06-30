Who is Yewande Biala? Meet the dumped Love Island series 5 contestant and scientist

With the fifth series of Love Island now on air, there’s a brand new cast of contestants set to become our new summer obsessions.

Advertisement

Here’s everything you need to know about Yewande Biala, who’s spending her summer cracking on in Majorca.

Meet Yewande Biala…

Who is Yewande coupled up with on Love Island? Yewande coupled up with Michael after the two failed to find a match in the initial coupling ceremony – but it was clear from early on that they were destined to be just friends. Much to the delight of Love Island viewers, Yewande then coupled up with Danny, but she found herself on the outs after Amazonian model Arabella turned his head. In a shock re-coupling, Danny picked Arabella, leaving Yewande to pack her bags.

Status: DUMPED

Age: 23

From: Dublin, Ireland

Job: Scientist

Twitter: @yewande_biala

Instagram: @yewande_biala

Yewande is a scientist and keen to prove that there are “intelligent people” on reality TV, comparing herself to last year’s Doctor Alex George and series three runner-up, Camilla Thurlow.

“Every time I say that I’m a scientist, people are shocked,” said the 23-year-old. “I think there are loads of intelligent people on reality television.”

However, her science background hasn’t helped Yawande find the formula for the perfect match. “I don’t think there is a science to finding love and if there is then I have clearly been reading the wrong books!” she joked.

It’s not all work and no play for Yewande, whose Instagram shows her partying in Dubai, Monaco and in her home town of Dublin.

“I am easy to get along with, I’m funny and caring. But I talk too much, I never stop talking and it gets me in trouble sometimes. I’m a tad dramatic and I can be lazy,” she admitted about herself.

“I am a terrible flirt but I’m such a girly girl!”

What is Yewande looking for in the villa?

Anthony Joshua is her ideal man, but scientist Yewande believes she will have chemistry with someone with good banter in the villa.

“I want someone I can hold a normal conversation with,” she said. “Someone that has good banter and someone that is easy to get along with and honest. Lookswise, I like them to be tall and athletic.”

What has Yewande been up to in the villa?

After a slow start to life in the Love Island villa, Yewande finally got herself a date with new boy Danny. It went rather well.

“I’m happy that Danny is in the villa,” she said, post-date. “He’s great company and I’m just really enjoying getting to know him. I’m really happy.”

And with Molly-Mae making eyes at the villa newcomer, Yewande appeared ready to go to war.

“She says he’s her type… but everyone’s her f***ing type,” she snapped.

Shout out to Danny and Yewande for making us scream at the telly. 💋 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/KRxyEzsmKD — Love Island (@LoveIsland) June 14, 2019

However, after a few shy chats away from prying eyes (and Yewande rather unsubtly announcing she had a dream she married Danny) the pair finally shared their very first kiss – with Michael and Amber cheering them on in the background.

Danny then chose to couple up with Yewande in the villa, and he seemed to be a very smitten kitten – although she expressed doubts about the depth of his feelings, finding it hard to believe that he could really be so into her when she’s used to being the one chasing boys.

Ultimately, their bliss was short-lived. Danny well and truly shot himself in the foot when model Arabella walked into the villa, telling Yewande he wanted to get to know her.

While Yewande was initially furious (“I’m fuming!” she told Amber), after several heated conversations, she decided to let Danny know she was okay with it.

Sadly, this backfired for her, as Danny chose Arabella in a shock re-coupling. Yewande left the villa with her head held high, and assured us that she hasn’t given up on love just yet.

She did however, have some icy parting words for Danny. “What goes around comes around,” she told him. “Have a nice life.”

"What goes around comes around… Have a nice life." Yewande turns her back on Danny as she's dumped from the Island 💔 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/jhq5qL1iRd — Love Island (@LoveIsland) June 24, 2019

Advertisement

Love Island continues weeknights and Sundays on ITV 2.