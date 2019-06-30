Accessibility Links

Who are the couples on Love Island 2019?

Find out all you need to know about the current sun-kissed pairings – and when the next recoupling is due

The grafting, sticking it on and muggy mischief of Love Island 2019 is in full swing and, as usual, contestants won’t be able to reach the final on their own.

To keep themselves safe from a dumping, the Islanders will have to make sure they stay part of a couple – be it for love, fame or friendship.

And with regular re-couplings set to take place, that’s easier said than done.

Here’s when the next one’s due to take place…

When is the next re-coupling happening?

With Casa Amor now announced, we’re likely to see an explosive recoupling some time next week – we’re guessing either on Monday 1st July or Friday 5th July but watch this space for confirmation.

Who are the current Love Island couples?

Currently single: Danny and Maura are now single, after Arabella and Tom were dumped from the island by the other Islanders. The brand new Casa Amor cast are also all single and looking to turn heads.

Amber and Michael

Michael and Amber Love Island ©ITV

Amy and Curtis

Amy and Curtis Love Island ©ITV

Molly-Mae and T0mmy

Anton and Lucie

Jordan and Anna

Anna and Jordan, Love Island ©ITV
Love Island continues weeknights and Sundays at 9pm on ITV2

