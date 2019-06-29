Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Is Rick and Morty on Netflix? How to watch and stream the show

Is Rick and Morty on Netflix? How to watch and stream the show

How to watch and stream the surreal science fiction animation

Rickandmorty

It is clear that adult animated sci-fi sitcom sensation Rick and Morty has changed our cultural landscape. A joke in series three even caused McDonald’s to re-launch its Szechuan dipping sauce, which had only been available in 1998.

Advertisement

How to watch Rick and Morty online

Amazon Prime – Buy now

iTunes – Buy now

Now TV – Buy now

LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 28: The Rick Mobile on display at Adult Swim's "Rick And Morty" Mobile Pop-Up Shop held at a Shop Called Quest on July 28, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Albert L. Ortega/WireImage)

The show follows Rick, a mad scientist who drags his nervy and reluctant grandson, Morty, through portals into different dimensions to go on strange adventures.

Where can you watch Rick and Morty in the UK?

In the US, Rick and Morty is broadcast on Adult Swim. When series one and two first aired, UK viewers could only stream it on their website.

Since series three aired in July 2017, UK viewers have been able to stream it on Netflix.

But there’s a big change coming for the show. Season four will air exclusively on Channel 4 in the UK.

Mr Poopy Butthole joked at the end of season three that he would be seeing them in “season four in like, a really long time”.

Writer and producer Ryan Ridley has said to expect the next season “late 2019”. Since then Variety has reported the show will air in November 2019.

Advertisement

For now season 1-3 are on Netflix. We’ll update this page when we get more information on a release date for season four and whether the previous seasons will still be available on Netflix.

Tags

All about Rick and Morty

Rickandmorty
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Rick and Morty

McDonald’s vows to bring back Szechuan sauce after Rick and Morty fans’ campaign

143998.256758cd-4cfc-4e59-be56-3cf753a66342

Rick and Morty season 3 to stream on Netflix in the UK

Screen Shot 2017-10-03 at 15.48.47

Could Rick and Morty be planning a secret extra episode this Christmas?

Rickandmorty

Adult Swim delivered a savage burn to Game of Thrones after Rick and Morty