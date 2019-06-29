Is Rick and Morty on Netflix? How to watch and stream the show

It is clear that adult animated sci-fi sitcom sensation Rick and Morty has changed our cultural landscape. A joke in series three even caused McDonald’s to re-launch its Szechuan dipping sauce, which had only been available in 1998.

Advertisement

The show follows Rick, a mad scientist who drags his nervy and reluctant grandson, Morty, through portals into different dimensions to go on strange adventures.

Where can you watch Rick and Morty in the UK?

In the US, Rick and Morty is broadcast on Adult Swim. When series one and two first aired, UK viewers could only stream it on their website.

Since series three aired in July 2017, UK viewers have been able to stream it on Netflix.

But there’s a big change coming for the show. Season four will air exclusively on Channel 4 in the UK.

Mr Poopy Butthole joked at the end of season three that he would be seeing them in “season four in like, a really long time”.

Writer and producer Ryan Ridley has said to expect the next season “late 2019”. Since then Variety has reported the show will air in November 2019.

Advertisement

For now season 1-3 are on Netflix. We’ll update this page when we get more information on a release date for season four and whether the previous seasons will still be available on Netflix.