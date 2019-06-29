When is Flesh and Blood on TV? Who’s in the cast and what’s it about?

Flesh and Blood is a brand new four-part drama coming to ITV starring Imelda Staunton and Russell Tovey.

Set on the Sussex coast, the series will delve into a modern family as it spirals towards a tragedy and possible crime.

Here’s everything you need to know…

When is Flesh and Blood on TV?

Flesh and Blood is expected to air on ITV in 2020.

This page will be updated with an exact air date and time as soon as the information is available.

Who’s in the cast of Flesh and Blood?

Russell Tovey (Years and Years), Claudie Blakley (Manhunt) and Lydia Leonard (Gentleman Jack) lead the cast of Flesh and Blood as siblings Jake, Helen and Natalie.

Francesca Annis (Home Fires) plays their recently widowed mother, with Stephen Rea (Dickensian) as her new love interest and Imelda Staunton (Harry Potter) as their neighbour.

Also joining the cast are Sharon Small (Trust Me), Lara Rossi (Cheat), Keir Charles (Love Actually), Vincent Regan (Victoria), David Bamber (Valkyrie), Stephanie Langton (Ransom) and Clara Indrani (Vera).

What is Flesh and Blood about?

Imelda Staunton, Francesca Annis, Russell Tovey and Stephen Rea star in new ITV drama, Flesh and Blood https://t.co/AzOTUAEPwX pic.twitter.com/jjLv4AcKZ2 — ITV Press Centre (@itvpresscentre) June 10, 2019

Flesh and Blood is a four-part drama that follows three adult siblings – Helen, Jake and Natalie – whose lives are thrown into disarray when their recently widowed mother Vivien declares she’s fallen for a new man, retired GP Mark.

As Vivien nears her 70th birthday, her children’s suspicions are heightened when Mark begins to shift her priorities away from her family. Years of secrets, lies, rivalries and betrayals are unearthed and the happiness of Vivien’s 45-year marriage to her children’s father, Terry, is called into question.

The siblings’ large family home, their inheritance and the positive memories of their childhood are all suddenly thrown into doubt by the arrival of Mark, so the siblings endeavour to find out more about him.

Circumstances are made all the more complicated by the neighbour, Mary, who has lived next to Vivien for 40 years and who has an unhealthy attachment to the family’s unfolding drama.

Who created Flesh and Blood?

The drama is created and written by Sarah Williams, whose previous credits include The Long Song, Case Sensitive and Poppy Shakespeare.

Flesh and Blood is directed by BAFTA nominee Louise Hooper (Cheat, Vera, Cold Feet).

Is there a trailer for Flesh and Blood?

Not yet, but watch this space…