When is the next Love Island 2019 dumping?

Despite the romancing, pool-side smooches and the chance of winning £50,000, ITV2’s Love Island is by no means a dream summer holiday – any single contestant or couple is at risk of getting unceremoniously dumped from the show.

And they might not see it coming, either: unlike other reality shows that eliminate contestants on a weekly basis, host Caroline Flack can announce a Love Island exit at any time.

So, when can we expect the next dumping? And whose summer of love has already been cut short? Here’s everything you need to know…

When will the next dumping on Love Island 2019 be?

The next dumping will be on our screens tonight, Thursday 27th June – and it will be a double dumping, with not one but two Islanders packing their bags.

On Wednesday night, viewers were asked to vote to save their favourite couple and in Thursday’s show several couples will find themselves in what Arabella might call ‘the danger zone’.

But it won’t be the public who decide their fate, the Islanders themselves will choose which two individuals will be sent home.

Who has been dumped from Love Island 2019?

Callum became the first Islander to pack his bags on Friday 7th June, after he was dumped by Amber. Sherif was then forced to leave the villa after breaking the rules. Then Joe and Elma were voted off by the public, forcibly splitting them up from their respective couples. And Yewande went after Danny chose new girl Arabella over her.

Now, Arabella and Tom have left the villa, after they were voted amongst the least popular couples in the villa.

