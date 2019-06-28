Who is Jordan Hames? Meet the Love Island series 5 contestant and model

Model Jordan Hames is looking for love as the Love Island series five male bombshell enters the villa.

Who is Jordan coupled up with on Love Island? Jordan is coupled up with Anna.

Age: 24

From: Manchester

Job: Model

Instagram: @jxrdanhames

Jordan is a model whose campaigns have included Adidas World Cup, where he met none other than David Beckham on set. Asked about his looks, he said: “I would say I am solid 9.8 out of ten. Not quite a ten, no one is perfect. My best feature is my hair.”

On the dating scene, Jordan adds that he’s “usually a smooth operator. Usually I’m on point!”

“I like meeting girls in real life,” he continues. “I saw a girl who was wearing a nice pair of trainers at a concert once, so I went over and complimented her on them and that’s how we started talking. Otherwise I slide into the DMs.”

What is Jordan looking for in the villa?

The 24-year-old self-confessed “lads’ lad” has revealed that he already has his eye on several of the girls inside the villa: “I like all of them, I’m greedy in that sense. I like blondes, brunettes, red heads. I would say Anna, Amber, Molly-Mae and Elma are on my radar.”

Revealing that his celebrity crush is Jennifer Lopez, Jordan said that his ideal woman is “someone who has got nice eyes, good energy and good banter, someone who doesn’t take themselves too seriously but is career driven. I like them to be fiery.

“If I’m in a relationship with someone who says ‘yes’ all the time, I’ll just be seeing what I can get away with. I like someone spontaneous, I love travelling. I’m the sort of guy who will book to go on a city break on a Friday and then go on the Saturday.”

What has Jordan been up to in the villa?

The newcomer went on dates with Maura and Anna, hitting it off with the latter. Jordan later confirmed that he has his eyes focused on her and her alone for now – and has even gone as far to say he wouldn’t have his head turned by any new girls (tough luck, Arabella).

The duo are now officially coupled up.

