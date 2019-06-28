Accessibility Links

Love Island Casa Amor line-up revealed

Two professional athletes, a bathroom salesman and a VIP hostess are part of our new cohort...

Casa Amor Love Island (ITV)

Things are set to get even spicier over in Spain, with ITV2 confirming that the infamous Casa Amor is returning to Love Island.

First introduced into the ITV 2 series back in 2017, the ‘secret’ second villa sees a brand new set of Islanders enter the show in a bid to turn heads and break up some of the most established couples.

Casa Amor is also responsible for bringing some of Love Island’s most dramatic moments. Who could forget when eventual series winners Kem and Amber both coupled up with new people while away, when Dani broke down in tears after learning Jack was in the villa with his ex, or when Josh brought Kaz back into the villa leaving Georgia fuming?

And this year is set to bring an even bigger twist to the format, with the girls reportedly being the ones to head to Casa Amor instead of the boys.

So who’s going to be causing trouble in the new villa? Meet your new Islanders…

Casa Amor girls

Lavena Back

Lavena Back Love Island

Age: 23

From: Croydon

Job: Business developer

Newcomer Lavena has her sights set on Michael – but could she really break up the strongest pairing in the villa?

Nabila Badda

Love Island 2019 star Nabila Badda (ITV)

Age: 29

From: London

Job: Hostess

Self-described “Arabian Princess” Nabila is interested in Anton – but it looks as if she may have some competition…

Joanna Chimonides

Love Island Joanna (ITV)

Age: 22

From: London

Job: Recruitment Consultant

Her perfect man is a mix between Channing Tatum and Chris Brown, but villa-wise Joanna has her eye on Anton…

Belle Hassan

Love Island star Belle Hassan

Age: 21

From: Bromley

Job: Makeup artist

Belle has links to Game of Thrones and Dani Dyer, thanks to her actor father dad Tamer Hassan – and has her eye on Anton and Tommy

Jourdan Riane

Screen Shot 2019-06-27 at 16.46.39

Age: 24

From: Essex

Job: Model/Actor and Influencer

Michael and Danny have taken Jourdan’s fancy – and Jourdan isn’t afraid to tread on toes to get with who she wants.

Maria Wild

Maria Love Island (ITV)

Age: 22

From: Cheltenham

Job: VIP Host

Maria is interested in Anton, after initially not having been attracted to him – but it looks as if she may have a fight on her hands…

Casa Amor boys

Stevie Bradley

Love Island's Stevie Bradley (ITV)

Age: 21

From: Isle of Man

Job: Student

Stevie may be ruffling Joe’s feathers, after he admitted that he’s got his eye on Lucie.

Marvin Brooks

Love Island Marvin Brooks (ITV)

Age: 29

From: Bournemouth

Job: Personal trainer and ex royal navy officer

Marvin is interested in all the girls in the villa – initially setting his sights on Anna, before changing his mind to Lucie…

Dennon Lewis

Love Island Dennon (ITV)

Age: 22

From: Watford

Job: Professional footballer

Dennon likes Lucie, but also has his sights set on Maura, as he enjoys her being “a handful”…

George Rains

George Rains Love Island

Age: 22

From: Essex

Job: Builder

George has his eyes on Amber and Anna, but will either of them have their head turned?

Dan Rose

Dan Rose, Love Island (ITV)

Age: 21

From: Nuneaton

Job: Bathroom salesman

Dan’s ideal type is someone not too dissimilar to himself, as he’s looking for someone who is “chatty, easy-going and with a good connection.”

Ovie Soko

Okie Love Island (ITV)

Age: 28

From: London

Job: Professional basketball player

Ovie has Anna on his radar – but does admit he has a “wandering eye”…

Love Island continues weeknights and Sundays at 9pm on ITV2

