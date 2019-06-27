When is the next Love Island 2019 dumping?

Despite the romancing, pool-side smooches and the chance of winning £50,000, ITV2’s Love Island is by no means a dream summer holiday – any single contestant or couple is at risk of getting unceremoniously dumped from the show.

And they might not see it coming, either: unlike other reality shows that eliminate contestants on a weekly basis, host Caroline Flack can announce a Love Island exit at any time.

So, when can we expect the next dumping? And whose summer of love has already been cut short? Here’s everything you need to know…



When will the next dumping on Love Island 2019 be?

The next dumping will be on our screens tonight (27th June 2019) after viewers were asked to vote for the most popular couple.

With Danny and Arabella not particularly popular on Twitter, they may find themselves in the danger zone, alongside friendship couple Lucie and Anton, Curtis and Amy, Maura and Tom and Anna and Jordan – who all have their critics.

Who has been dumped from Love Island 2019?

Callum became the first Islander to pack his bags on Friday 7th June, after he was dumped by Amber. Sherif was then forced to leave the villa after breaking the rules. Then Joe and Elma were voted off by the public, forcibly splitting them up from their respective couples. And Yewande went went Danny chose new girl Arabella over her.

Love Island continues weeknights and Sundays at 9pm on ITV2