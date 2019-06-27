Who is Tom Walker? Meet the Love Island series 5 contestant and model

Male model and Love Island bombshell Tom Walker is on the hunt for a Michelle Keegan lookalike who he can be himself around — and he admits that the bro-code won’t hold him back from getting what he wants.

Meet Tom Walker…

Who is Tom coupled up with on Love Island? After a palava with Maura (she overheard him tell the lads that he was going to find out if she was “all mouth or not” ahead of their trip to The Hideaway), they kissed and made up, and they are now in a couple together.

Age: 29

From: Leeds

Job: Model

Instagram: @tom9walker

The 29-year-old describes himself as “fun and energetic” and a “people person”, and while he admits he’s a bit of a “man’s man”, the bro-code isn’t going to stand in the way of him getting what he wants.

“I get on well with guys, I’ve grown up playing football. But I’ve got to do what I’ve got to do. We’re all in there for the same reason,” he says.

However, once he’s in a couple he’s likely to remain loyal — although “never say never”…

“I’m a loyal person,” he says. “Never say never to the wandering eye because it’s the way of the show. You feel like you’re really into one person but then who knows? I will make calculated decisions and I’m not going to go rushing in. But I’m loyal so I don’t think I’ll be messing people around too much.”

Asked to rank his looks from one to ten, Tom said: “I think I’m a solid eight. I appreciate I’ve been blessed, I wouldn’t be modelling if I wasn’t. People compliment me on my jawline.”

What is Tom looking for in the Love Island villa?

Asked before he entered who he had his eye on in the villa, Tom revealed: “I like the new girls – Maura is a cannon. She’s gone in there and torn it up. She might be a bit too hot to handle! I really like Elma. She’s got a look I tend to go for. From day one I liked the look of Lucie, although she seems pretty happy and settled with Joe. I’ll find out whether she is when I get in.”

Tom’s celebrity crush is Our Girl’s Michelle Keegan, and asked about his ideal woman he said: “Someone that I can be myself around. I don’t have to play anything up or play anything down. Someone who has got an energy for life, enjoys travelling and socialising.”

What has Tom been up to in the villa?

He went on dates with Anna and Maura and hit it off with the latter, but he later expressed an interest in Elma, too.

Tom sat Anton down and told him that he intended to get to know her, and while Elma initially said she wasn’t interested, she changed her tune after a few chats – much to Maura’s chagrin.

For a minute there it was looking like we were going to have another love triangle on our hands, but then Elma was voted off the island, meaning Maura might have Tom all to herself after all.

However, she rather openly pied him off when he tried to be a little more forward with her.

But it wasn’t over for Tom just yet. He won Maura back (very briefly) when he kissed her on the terrace – before well and truly putting his foot in it. After Maura won a night in the Hideaway, she picked Tom to join her but then overheard his bantering with the boys about what he was going to get up to with her.

Tom was very much put in his place by Maura after making THAT comment… #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/7ROHSlzBp8 — Love Island (@LoveIsland) June 24, 2019

“I’m going to see if she’s all mouth,” he said – with Maura in earshot.

Rightly so, Maura told him to “go f*** himself”, leaving their coupling in jeopardy… again!

However, they made up surprisingly quickly, and Tom picked Maura in the latest recoupling.

