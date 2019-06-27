Accessibility Links

Who are the couples on Love Island 2019?

Find out all you need to know about the current sun-kissed pairings – and when the next recoupling is due

©ITV

The grafting, sticking it on and muggy mischief of Love Island 2019 is in full swing and, as usual, contestants won’t be able to reach the final on their own.

To keep themselves safe from a dumping, the Islanders will have to make sure they stay part of a couple – be it for love, fame or friendship.

And with regular re-couplings set to take place, that’s easier said than done.

Here’s when the next one’s due to take place…


When is the next re-coupling happening?

There’s been one re-coupling each week so far this year – but Love Island has just thrown in a twist: on Wednesday night viewers were asked to vote for their favourite couple, with the pairs with the lowest numbers of votes at risk.

That sounds like it could result in at least one dumping but exactly when the next re-coupling takes place will depend on exactly how and when that plays out.

So, in short: watch this space…

Who are the current Love Island couples?

Currently single: No one! After a shock re-coupling, Yewande was dumped from the island when Danny chose to pair up with Arabella.

Danny and Arabella

©ITV

Amber and Michael

Michael and Amber Love Island ©ITV

Amy and Curtis

Amy and Curtis Love Island ©ITV

Molly-Mae and T0mmy

Love Island

Tom and Maura

©ITV

Anton and Lucie

anton
Love Island continues weeknights and Sundays at 9pm on ITV2

