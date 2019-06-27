Glastonbury Festival 2019: line-up, stage times, live TV coverage, tickets and key dates

After its fallow year, Glastonbury Festival is heading back to Worthy Farm in 2019.

The music festival will see 175,000 people descend on Somerset to see the show’s mightily impressive line-up.

Tickets sold out many moons ago, so unless you’re one of the lucky few who manage to secure some, you’re probably going to be watching much of the coverage at home.

Here’s everything you need to know about Glastonbury 2019…

When is Glastonbury 2019?

This year, Glastonbury 2019 will be taking place between the 26th-30th June at Worthy Farm, Pilton, Somerset.

Who’s on the Glastonbury 2019 line-up?

Here is the first Glastonbury Festival 2019 line-up poster, which includes our final two Pyramid Stage headliners: @TheKillers (Saturday) and @TheCure (Sunday). Many more acts and attractions still to be announced. pic.twitter.com/jYOoTQQurf — Glastonbury Festival (@GlastoFest) March 15, 2019

This year will see indie rockers The Killers and The Cure, grime artist Stormzy, pop princess Kylie Minogue and soul star Janet Jackson as the headliners of the famous Pyramid stage.

Other big names featuring this year include BRIT award winner George Ezra, Liam Gallagher, Miley Cyrus and Tame Impala.

Previous headlines The Chemical Brothers, as well as Jorja Smith and Bastille, will also be appearing.

With 12 stages to fill, the line-up in its entirety is still to be announced, but the line-up confirmed so far is available here.

Glastonbury 2019 live TV and radio coverage

This year, the BBC will devote over 30 hours of coverage to the festival across BBC1, BBC2 and BBC4.

On top of this, the broadcaster has announced the launch of BBC Radio Glastonbury, which will be available on BBC Sounds from Thursday 26th June to Monday 1st July. This will give listeners access to all performances from Worthy farm across Radio 1, 1Xtra, Radio 2, 5 Live and 6 Music.

There’ll also be over 100 performances from the main stages at Glastonbury available to view on BBC iPlayer, and highlights available on red button each day.

BBC 2 will air headline sets from Stormzy on Friday, The Killers on Saturday, and The Cure on Sunday.

BBC1 will air Kylie Minogue’s performance on Sunday.

Presenters will include Annie Mac, Clara Amfo, DJ Target, Edith Bowman, Gemma Cairney, Huw Stephens, Jack Saunders, James Ballardie, Jo Whiley, Laura Whitmore, Lauren Laverne, Mark Radcliffe, Sir Spyro, Steve Lamacq, Yasser and Zoe Ball.

The BBC has confirmed it will continue to cover Glastonbury live on TV and radio until at least 2022.

Check out our full guide to Glastonbury TV coverage below.

Friday

BBC2 – 7.30pm

Performances from Jorja Smith, Sam Fender, Rosalía.

BBC2 – 9.50pm

Stormzy becomes the first black British solo artist to headline the Pyramid Stage. He performs tracks from his album gang Signs & Prayer.

Other acts: Interpol, Cat Power and Jon Hopkins.

Saturday

BBC2 – 3.30pm

Sets from Hozier, Anne-Marie, Lewis Capaldi, Love Unlimited Orchestra and James Morrison.

BBC2 – 7.30pm

Janet Jackson’s Pyramid Stage debut, and performances from Sigrid and Lizzo.

BBC2 – 9pm

The Killers headline set, highlights from Liam Gallagher’s show and performances from Mark Ronson, Hot Chip and Kokoroko.

Sunday

BBC1 – 6pm

Kylie Minogue’s “veterans” slot on the Pyramid Stage, and highlights from Miley Cyrus, and reggae star Koffee.

BBC2 – 9pm

The Cure close out the Pyramid Stage, celebrating 40 years since the release of their first album. Highlights from Billie Eilish, the Streets, Rex Orange County, and the Langa Methodist Church Choir from Cape Town.

Full line-up and stage times

Pyramid Stage

Friday

Stormzy 22:15 – 23:45

George Ezra 20:15 – 21:15

Ms. Lauryn Hill 18:00 – 19:15

Bastille 16:15 – 17:15

Sheryl Crow 14:30 – 15:30

Tom Odell 13:15 – 14:00

Bjorn Again 11:45 – 12:45

Saturday

The Killers 21:45 – 23:45

Liam Gallagher 19:15 – 20:30

Janet Jackson 17:45 – 18:35

Hozier 16:00 – 17:00

Anne-Marie 14:40 – 15:30

Carrie Underwood 13:15 – 14:15

The Proclaimers 11:45 – 12:45

Sunday

The Cure 21:30 – 23:30

Vampire Weekend 19:30 – 20:30

Miley Cyrus 17:45 – 18:45

Kylie 15:45 – 17:00

Years & Years 13:45 – 14:45

Mavis Staples 12:15 – 13:05

Langa Methodist Church Choir 11:00 – 11:45

Other Stage

Friday

Tame Impala 22:15 – 23:45

Two Door Cinema Club 20:15 – 21:15

Snow Patrol 18:30 – 19:30

The Lumineers 17:00 – 18:00

Mac Demarco 15:30 – 16:30

The Wombats 14:00 – 15:00

Mø 12:30 – 13:30

The Vaccines 11:00 – 12:00

Saturday

The Chemical Brothers 22:15 – 23:45

Courteeners 20:45 – 21:30

Sigrid 19:00 – 20:00

Johnny Marr 17:30 – 18:30

Lewis Capaldi 16:00 – 17:00

Maggie Rogers 14:30 – 15:30

Fantastic Negrito 13:00 – 14:00

The Cat Empire 11:30 – 12:30

Sunday

Christine And The Queens 22:00 – 23:15

Dave 20:15 – 21:15

Billie Eilish 18:45 – 19:45

Loyle Carner 17:15 – 18:15

Bring Me The Horizon 15:45 – 16:45

Babymetal 14:35 – 15:15

Slaves 13:00 – 14:00

Circa Waves 11:50 – 12:30

Sk Shlomo 11:00 – 11:25

West Holts Stage

Friday

Jon Hopkins 22:15 – 23:40

Jorja Smith 20:30 – 21:30

Maribou State 19:00 – 20:00

The Comet Is Coming 17:30 – 18:30

Bcuc 16:00 – 17:00

Swindle 14:30 – 15:30

Acid Mothers Temple 13:00 – 14:00

The Mauskovic Dance Band 11:30 – 12:30

Saturday

Wu-Tang Clan 22:15 – 23:45

Jungle 20:30 – 21:30

Neneh Cherry 19:00 – 20:00

Lizzo 17:30 – 18:30

Slowthai 16:15 – 17:00

Ezra Collective 14:45 – 15:45

Grupo Magnetico 13:15 – 14:15

The Turbans 11:30 – 12:30

Sunday

Janelle Monáe 21:45 – 23:15

Kamasi Washington 20:00 – 21:00

Roy Ayers 18:30 – 19:30

Fatoumata Diawara 17:00 – 18:00

This Is The Kit 15:30 – 16:30

Jeff Goldblum & The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra 14:00 – 15:00

Hollie Cook 12:30 – 13:30

Kokoroko 11:00 – 12:00

John Peel Stage

Friday

Interpol 22:30 – 23:45

Pale Waves 21:00 – 22:00

Aurora 19:30 – 20:30

RosalíA 18:00 – 19:00

Pond 16:30 – 17:30

Sam Fender 15:15 – 16:00

Goat Girl 14:00 – 14:45

Mahalia 12:45 – 13:30

Pip Blom 11:30 – 12:15

Saturday

Tba 22:30 – 23:45

Bugzy Malone 21:00 – 22:00

Sharon Van Etten 19:30 – 20:30

Low 18:00 – 19:00

Freya Ridings 16:30 – 17:30

Shura 15:15 – 16:00

Gerry Cinnamon 14:00 – 14:45

She Drew The Gun 12:45 – 13:30

Swimming Girls 11:30 – 12:15

Sunday

The Streets 21:30 – 22:45

Friendly Fires 20:00 – 21:00

Stefflon Don 18:30 – 19:30

Tom Walker 17:00 – 18:00

Dermot Kennedy 15:30 – 16:30

Octavian 14:00 – 15:00

Alma 12:30 – 13:30

Eyre Llew 11:15 – 12:00

The Park Stage

Friday

Cat Power 23:00 – 00:15

Michael Kiwanuka 21:15 – 22:15

Idles 19:45 – 20:45

Soak 18:15 – 19:15

King Princess 16:45 – 17:45

Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real 15:15 – 16:15

Georgia 14:00 – 14:45

Steam Down 12:45 – 13:30

Lankum 11:30 – 12:10

Saturday

Hot Chip 23:00 – 00:15

Kate Tempest 21:15 – 22:15

Kurt Vile & The Violators 19:45 – 20:45

Tba 18:15 – 19:15

Sons Of Kemet 16:45 – 17:45

Love Unlimited Synth Orchestra 15:15 – 16:15

Mattiel 14:00 – 14:45

Ama Lou 12:45 – 13:30

Tba 11:30 – 12:10

Sunday

Rex Orange County 21:15 – 22:30

Little Simz 19:45 – 20:45

The Good, The Bad And The Queen 18:15 – 19:15

Fat White Family 16:30 – 17:30

Palace 15:00 – 16:00

Koffee 14:00 – 14:30

Jessie Buckley 12:45 – 13:30

Black Peaches 11:30 – 12:15

Acoustic Stage

Friday

Nick Lowe’s Quality Rock & Roll Revue Starring Los Straitjackets 21:30 – 22:45

The Mavericks 20:00 – 21:00

Eric Bibb 18:30 – 19:30

Gabrielle Aplin 17:25 – 18:10

Michael Eavis…..Explains All 16:25 – 17:20

Julie Felix 15:25 – 16:15

Lucy Rose 14:30 – 15:10

Grace Petrie 13:40 – 14:20

Rob Green 12:55 – 13:25

Ryan Mcmullan 12:00 – 12:40

Saturday

Hawkwind 21:40 – 23:00

Keane 20:15 – 21:15

Marti Pellow The Voice Of Wet Wet Wet 18:45 – 19:45

John Illsley The Life & Times Of Dire Straits “An Afternoon Of Music & Memories” 17:30 – 18:30

Ladies In The Blues 16:30 – 17:20

Fun Lovin’ Crime Writers With Mark Billingham, Chris Brookmyre, Doug Johnstone, Val Mcdermid, Stuart Neville & Luca Veste 15:25 – 16:15

Rodney Branigan 14:30 – 15:10

Tom Speight 13:35 – 14:15

Catherine Mcgrath 12:50 – 13:20

Tommy Stewart Best Demo Of The Year 12:00 – 12:40

Sunday

Rickie Lee Jones 21:30 – 22:45

Albert Hammond 20:00 – 21:00

Madeleine Peyroux 18:40 – 19:40

The Bootleg Beatles 17:20 – 18:20

Keb’ Mo 16:25 – 17:05

Dervish 15:25 – 16:05

Hackney Colliery Band 14:30 – 15:10

J.S. Ondara 13:35 – 14:15

Amy Montgomery 12:45 – 13:20

Marie White Etc Winner 12:00 – 12:30

Left Field

Friday

Billy Bragg 21:00 – 22:00

Dream Wife 19:30 – 20:30

Life 18:00 – 19:00

Declan Welsh And The Decadent West 17:00 – 17:30

Radical Round Up: Billy Bragg, Emily Barker, Stella Donnelly, Connie Constance 15:00 – 16:30

Debates: Queer Liberation – How Far Have We Come With Alexander Leon, Asifa Lahore, Lesbians And Gays Support The Miners/Migrants, Zena Davine From Queen Zee, Nim Ralph 13:30 – 14:30

Debates: The Hostile Environment – Who’S Responsible With Windrush Activist, Gary Younge, Joint Council For The Welfare Of Immigrants,Laura Clarke, John Harris 12:00 – 13:00

Saturday

Kt Tunstall 21:00 – 22:00

Sam Fender 19:30 – 20:30

Stella Donnelly 18:00 – 19:00

The Wood Burning Savages 17:00 – 17:30

Radical Round Up: Billy Bragg, Josh O Keefe, Lily Bud 15:00 – 16:30

Debates: How To Save Our Planet With Caroline Lucas Mp, Fracking Nanas, Clive Lewis Mp, School Striker, Minnie Rahman, John Harris 13:30 – 14:30

Debates: Brexit – How Do We Put Britain Back Together With Lisa Nandy Mp, Anand Menon,John Domokos, Shaheen, John Harris 12:00 – 13:00

Sunday

Fantastic Negrito 21:00 – 22:00

Algiers 19:30 – 20:30

Fontaines Dc 18:00 – 19:00

Queen Zee 17:00 – 17:30

Radical Round Up; Billy Bragg, Geoff Berner, Arlo Parks, Hussain Manawer 15:00 – 16:30

Debates: Living On The Edge – The Future Of Work With Emiliano Mellino, Tuc, Striking Ucl Cleaner, Ros Wynne Jones 13:30 – 14:30

Debates: How To Resist The Rise Of Hate With Hope Not Hate, Shaheen, Amos Schonfield, Magid Magid, Reni Eddo-Lodge 12:00 – 13:00

Check out the stage times for the two main stages below. As expected, Stormzy, The Killers and The Cure close out Friday, Saturday and Sunday on the Pyramid Stage, respectively.

Tame Impala, The Chemical Brothers and Christine and the Queens are headliners for The Other Stage, where Snow Patrol, The Lumineers, Loyle Carner and Sigrid will make appearances at various stages throughout the weekend.

Head to the Glastonbury website for a look at the rest of the line-up. There’s over 2,800 performances across 12 stages – it’s quite overwhelming.

Can I still get tickets for Glastonbury 2019?

Unsurprisingly, tickets for 2019 sold out pretty much instantly.

However, as tickets go on sale many months before the event itself, some tickets are returned, giving those who didn’t manage to get tickets the first time round a second chance.

You need to register for free to buy tickets before you apply. You can do this by clicking here.

Glastonbury Festival 2019 takes place 26th-30th June at Worthy Farm, Pilton, Somerset