Wimbledon 2019: who are the top female players?

As the Wimbledon 2019 kicks off, BBC sports analyst and former British number one Annabel Croft picks her female favourites to watch out for. Who’s going to take home this year’s trophy? These are the top contenders…

Amanda Anisimova

Nationality: American

Age: 17

Best Wimbledon? This is her debut

For someone so young she has unbelievable technique: she’s got a big serve, she’s very athletic, really competitive and feisty. She’s ranked 26th in the world, but beat Simona Halep in the quarter-finals of the French Open. A dark horse.

Serena Williams

Nationality: American

Age: 37

Best Wimbledon? Champion 2002—3, 2009—10, 2012, 2015—16

Even though she hasn’t played a lot since the birth of her daughter in 2017, with her serve, and her competitive spirit, Serena is a force to be reckoned with — especially on grass. She’s motivated by the overall grand slam record, too: she has 23 titles, but Margaret Court has 24. Serena wants to finish her career as the greatest ever

Angelique Kerber

Nationality: German

Age: 31

Best Wimbledon? Defending champion

One of her greatest assets is her ability to track down any ball, but she had ankle problems at the French Open. She’ll feel the pressure in trying to defend her title, but equally it might reignite magical feelings so she feels good again.

Ashleigh Barty

Nationality: Australian

Age: 23

Best Wimbledon? Third round in 2018

She’s just won the French Open [the first Indigenous Australian since Evonne Goolagong in 1971] and has a beautiful game. With the best volleys on the tour and her sliced backhand, she’s definitely a major challenger

Naomi Osaka

Nationality: Japanese

Age: 21

Best Wimbledon? Third round in 2017, 2018

The world number one is one of the best ball strikers, moves beautifully and has incredible footwork. But since she won the Australian Open in January, her form has been mixed. I feel she’s learning on this surface, and there are players who could trouble her.

Johanna Konta

Nationality: British

Age: 28

Best Wimbledon? Semi-finalist in 2017

She’s in hot form under new coach Dimitri Zavialoff — she’s volleying more, and her serve is firing on all cylinders. I think she’s going to go far at Wimbledon this year.

Annabel Croft was talking to Hannah Shaddock