Maisie Williams to star in Sky comedy Two Weeks To Live

Maisie Williams will star in Two Weeks To Live (working title), a Sky original comedy about a trio of misfits who find themselves in danger after a prank goes horribly wrong.

The Game of Thrones actor will play Kim Noakes, a young woman raised in isolation and taught survival skills following her father’s suspicious death.

Leaving her rural retreat for the first time, deer-skinning, pistol-stripping Kim heads for the city on a mission to honour her dad’s memory, quickly encountering socially awkward Nicky and his brother Dave at a local pub.

After a couple of drinks, the trio find themselves in possession of a massive bag of stolen cash and on the run from a murderous gangster and the police.

“[I’m] looking forward to getting into something new,” said Williams of the six-part comedy. “I think Two Weeks to Live has really great potential and I want to make something incredible with this wonderful team!”

Airing on Sky1 and NOW TV next year, the series is penned by Gaby Hull, whose first series was ITV thriller Cheat.

The comedy will be a departure for Williams, who is best known as Game of Thrones’ teenage assassin Arya Stark and whose previous credits include TV thriller Cyberbully, animated web series Gen:Lock, and girls’ school mystery The Falling, which earned her a London Film Critics’ Circle Award for young British/Irish performer of the year.

Sky’s director of comedy Jon Mountague said: “With Maisie Williams leading from the front, Two Weeks to Live is to die for. Bold, British and very, very original.”