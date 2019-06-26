Accessibility Links

How to watch The Hills: New Beginnings in the UK

The Hills is back - and bringing all of the nostalgia with it

The Hills cast, Getty

MTV’s The Hills was a trailblazer for its time; a staple for many teenagers on both sides of the Atlantic, the show found the balance between observing the shiny reality of a set of glamorous pals and bringing endless (and sometimes scripted) drama, all slicked up with a Californian sheen and soundtracked to Natasha Bedingfield.

Advertisement

Having ended in 2010, Heidi Montag, Audrina Patridge and Stephanie Pratt are inviting the cameras back into their lives once more, almost a decade later. Now with new jobs and families of their own, our originals will be joined by some new faces – including none other than Mischa Barton.

Mischa Barton (Getty)

So how can we watch The Hills: New Beginnings in the UK?

Well, thankfully, we don’t have to fly out to Laguna Beach to see what’s going on, with the show appearing on MTV UK (Sky Channel 126, or Virgin Media 134) just one day after The Hills: New Beginnings has been broadcast in the States.

The show airs on the channel every Tuesday at 8pm.

While the cast are now older (and hopefully a little wiser) don’t expect to see any less drama – with a row already simmering between Heidi and Mischa.

“I think it was a little frustrating for me at first, because, like, we’ve put our whole lives into this show before and after, so to have someone come in and, like, be so reserved was a little bit frustrating,” Heidi told Us Weekly.

However, we won’t see The Hills former frontrunner Lauren Conrad getting involved, with sources telling People magazine the former reality star was “in a different place in her life” – choosing to focus on her family and her range for Kohl’s beauty.

Advertisement

The Hills: New Beginnings airs Tuesdays at 8pm on MTV

