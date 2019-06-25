When is the next Love Island 2019 dumping?

Despite the romancing, pool-side smooches and the chance of winning £50,000, ITV2’s Love Island is by no means a dream summer holiday – any single contestant or couple is at risk of getting unceremoniously dumped from the show.

Advertisement

And they might not see it coming, either: unlike other reality shows that eliminate contestants on a weekly basis, host Caroline Flack can announce a Love Island exit at any time.

So, when can we expect the next dumping? And whose summer of love has already been cut short? Here’s everything you need to know…

When will the next dumping on Love Island 2019 be?

The last dumping was on Monday 24th June, with the boys picking which girls they wanted to couple up with.

Maura, Yewande, Arabella and Lucie were all in the danger zone – but it was Yewande who was sent home as Anton chose to form a friendship couple with Lucie and Danny chose Arabella over Yewande.

We don’t yet know when the next dumping will take place but we’ve had three in the space of three weeks, all between Friday and Monday, so it’s worth being prepare for another one this coming weekend.

Who has been dumped from Love Island 2019?

Callum became the first Islander to pack his bags on Friday 7th June, after he was dumped by Amber. Sherif was then forced to leave the villa after breaking the rules. Then Joe and Elma were voted off by the public, forcibly splitting them up from their respective couples. And Yewande went went Danny chose new girl Arabella over her.

Advertisement

Love Island continues weeknights and Sundays at 9pm on ITV2