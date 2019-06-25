Are TV spoilers ever okay?

From a shock death to a mind-warping twist, chances are you’ve encountered at least one massive spoiler while binge-watching a beloved TV series. And it’s also likely you’ve gone full Mark Ruffalo and accidentally revealed a massive clunker of a plot point to a friend that hasn’t caught up yet.

Yet this shouldn’t be surprising: with more quality shows on the air than it’s possible to watch at once, streaming services dropping entire seasons in one batch and constant TV chatter on social media, navigating spoilers can be a minefield.

There are so many uncertainties: when it is okay to drop a spoiler? Does this change for a streaming service show? Is it ever okay to deliberately spoil a show for somebody else?

Well, it’s time to solve these mysteries of modern TV watching for good. We want to hear what YOU think about spoilers – just answer the questions below.



<section><h2>When is it okay to spoil a TV show – let us know what YOU think</h2> </section><section><h2><span style="color: black;">Have you ever deliberately spoiled a TV show for a friend?</span></h2> </section><section><h3><span style="color: black;">Have you ever deliberately spoiled a TV show for yourself?</span></h3> </section><section><h3><span style="color: black;">How long after an episode is first broadcast on live TV is it OK to start talking about spoilers?</span></h3> </section><section><h3>For shows on streaming services that release entire seasons at once (think Stranger Things), when is it okay to talk about spoilers for the final episode?</h3> </section><section><h3><span style="color: black;">Is it ever okay to post about spoilers on social media while the show is being broadcast?</span></h3> </section><section><h3><span style="color: black;">Has a TV show been spoiled for you because it aired in the US first (for example, Killing Eve)?</span></h3> </section><section><h3><span style="color: black;">Have you decided against watching an TV show as it’s been spoiled for you?</span></h3> </section><section></section><p> </p> <p></p>

