Who are the couples on Love Island 2019?

The grafting, sticking it on and muggy mischief of Love Island 2019 is in full swing and, as usual, contestants won’t be able to reach the final on their own.

To keep themselves safe from a dumping, the Islanders will have to make sure they stay part of a couple – be it for love, fame or friendship.

And with regular re-couplings set to take place, that’s easier said than done.

Here’s when the next one’s due to take place…

When is the next re-coupling happening?

Watch this space… There’s been one a week so far this year, so we’d imagine it’ll be Sunday 30th June or Monday 1st July.

Who are the current Love Island couples?

Currently single: No one! After a shock re-coupling, Yewande was dumped off the island when Danny chose to pair up with Arabella.

Danny and Arabella

Amber and Michael

Amy and Curtis

Tom and Maura

Anton and Lucie

