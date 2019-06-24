When is the next Love Island 2019 dumping?

Despite the romancing, pool-side smooches and the chance of winning £50,000, ITV2’s Love Island is by no means a dream summer holiday – any single contestant or couple is at risk of getting unceremoniously dumped from the show.

And they might not see it coming, either: unlike other reality shows that eliminate contestants on a weekly basis, host Caroline Flack can announce a Love Island exit at any time.

So, when can we expect the next dumping? And whose summer of love has already been cut short? Here’s everything you need to know…

When will the next dumping on Love Island 2019 be?

The next dumping will likely take place during the next recoupling… we had assumed that would come on Friday 21st June but there was no tease of it at the end of Thursday’s episode. With that in mind, it now seems likely that it could be on Sunday 23rd June instead. And there are a number of very single islanders – Maura, Lucy, Tom, Arabella and Anton – at risk.

Who has been dumped from Love Island 2019?

Callum became the first islander to leave the villa on Friday 7th June, after he was dumped by Amber. Sherif was then forced to leave the villa after breaking the rules. Then Joe and Elma were voted off by the public, forcibly splitting them up from their respective couples.

Results of dumped islanders will be updated here – stay tuned!

Love Island launches Monday 3rd June on ITV 2