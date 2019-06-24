Peaky Blinders – the best quotes

The Peaky Blinders tend to let their fists, guns and razor-trimmed hats do the talking. The likes of Cillian Murphy, Tom Hardy and Helen McCrory are amazing actors, but considering the show is full of sullen, taciturn, emotionally closed off murderers, it’s no surprise most of the best lines go to matriarch Polly.

Still, the Shelby brothers et al have managed to let off a few choice words between cigarettes and swigs of homemade gin. And some of them are even printable. We’ve rounded up a few of the best to tide you over before season five.

Now you are going to read them… by order of the Peaky Blinders.

I don't pay for suits. My suits are on the house or the house burns down. Tommy Shelby

Intelligence is a very valuable thing, innit, my friend? And usually it comes far too ******* late. Alfie Solomons

Everyone’s a whore, Grace. We just sell different parts of ourselves. Tommy Shelby

All religion is a foolish answer to a foolish question. Tommy Shelby

Don’t **** with the Peaky Blinders. Polly Gray

Men always tell their troubles to a barmaid. Grace Burgess

When you’re dead already, you’re free. Polly Gray

Who wants to be in heaven, eh? Who wants to be in heaven when you can be sending men to ******* hell? Arthur Shelby

Men don’t have the strategic intelligence to conduct a war between families. Men are less good at keeping secrets out of their lies. Polly Gray

He’ll wake up. Granted he won’t have any teeth left but he will be a wiser man for it. Alfie Solomons

May you be in heaven a full half hour before the devil knows you’re dead. Grace Burgess

Whisky’s good proofing water. Tells you who’s real and who isn’t. Tommy Shelby

Sometimes the women have to take over. Like in the war. Polly Gray

I know what I know, you know. If you don't know, then you don't ******* know, do you? Alfie Solomons

Good taste is for people who can't afford sapphires. Tommy Shelby

Men and their cocks never cease to amaze me. Polly Gray

Rum’s for fun and *******, innit? Whisky, now that…that is for business. Alfie Solomons

My fury is a thing to behold. Chester Campbell

Babies don’t have principles. Polly Gray