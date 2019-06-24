Who is Maura Higgins? Meet the Love Island contestant and ring girl who has modelled for Liam Payne

Love Island is now in full swing, with brand new bombshells regularly hitting the villa expecting to cause shockwaves for the existing Islanders.

Advertisement

Here’s everything you need to know about Maura…

Meet Maura Higgins…

Who is Maura coupled up with on Love Island? Despite Maura putting her absolute all into turning Tommy‘s head, he chose to remain with Molly-Mae – leaving Maura single. Now, she’s got her sights set on bombshell Tom.

She has since admitted she’s “not feeling it” and is now vulnerable in the villa – unless she cracks on with Anton.

Age: 28

From: County Longford, Ireland

Job: Model and ring girl

Instagram: @maurahiggins

With over 40k Instagram followers, you may recognise Maura – especially if you’re a One Direction fan.

Maura starred in the visual shoot for Liam Payne’s 2017 hit Get Low (see if you can spot her in the video below) – and has worked with many famous faces thanks to her modelling career.

“I’ve worked with athletes and people who have been in the public eye,” she explained.

That includes big-name boxers like Anthony Joshua, whose recent fights have seen Maura working as a ring girl, something that helped her and boxing Islander Tommy Fury click when she first entered the villa. Unfortunately, Maura is yet to step into the ring at one of Tommy’s brother Tyson Fury’s fights.

What is a ring girl?

Good question. They’re the (usually rather glamorous) women who enter the boxing ring between rounds and hold up numbered signs to signal which round is next.

What’s Maura’s approach to finding love in the villa?

Maura has already demonstrated that she’s not afraid to shake things up, and admits she will be “extreme” to get the guy she fancies in the show.

“It can obviously be hard because you could be really close with one of the girls but you’re in there to find love at the end of the day,” she says.

However, if she does couple up with any of the boys, Maura is in it for the long run, having previously been in a relationship for nine years.

“If I’m in a relationship with someone, I’m loyal. That’s it. I’ve never cheated. I’ve been cheated on. I will trust someone until they do something wrong to me, I’m very much like that,” she says.

“Once the trust is gone, there’s no going back.”

However, Maura stresses she is a girls’ girl, and hopes that no-one will interfere if she is lucky enough to start calling her villa partner her boyfriend.

“I think if you’ve put a label on something, boyfriend and girlfriend, then you just don’t go there,” she says.

“If there is a girl and a guy in there and they’ve put a label on it, I would never go there and I would hope that no one would do it to me.”

What is Maura looking for in the villa?

While her celebrity crush is the gorgeous Chris Hemsworth (“I love him!” she says), Maura is looking for a man with “personality.”

“I would definitely look for someone who is really honest and a very confident guy, but not arrogant and definitely someone who makes me laugh,” she says. “They have to have banter, without a doubt.

“I like someone to chat and have the craic and have some banter and something about them. I would hate it if someone was just really quiet and making me do all the talking.”

Meanwhile, her biggest turn-off is arrogance.

“I can’t bear that!” she says. “And I hate someone who acts differently when they’re around their friends.”

What has Maura been up to in the villa?

Maura made quite the entrance. After walking in hand-in-hand with newcomer Elma, she chose Tommy as one of her first three dates – and was open and upfront about what she wants from him.

“I would have jumped on you,” she told him, before confiding to Elma, “The things I would do to that man…”

It looked like Tommy was also keen on Maura, telling her: “When I saw you and went on a date with you, my head did a 560-degree turn.”

Maura isn't even waiting til they're half boyfriend and girlfriend. 😲 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/unp75csbIn — Love Island (@LoveIsland) June 14, 2019

However, Maura’s direct and upfront manner may have become a little much for Tommy, who literally turned the other cheek when she repeatedly tried to kiss him, before choosing Molly-Mae in the re-coupling.

Maura managed to escape eviction thanks to a twist which saw two new boys – Jordan and Tom – enter the villa.

She and Tom got on very well on their date – she asked him to share a bed with her – but Tom later expressed an interest in Elma, too.

Maura was “fumin'” when Elma, who having earlier assured her she wasn’t interested, said she was keen to get to know Tom.

New lad Tom has his eyes on Elma and Maura is FUMIN'! 🙃 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/FYlfsW9OPH — Love Island (@LoveIsland) June 18, 2019

Luckily for Maura, Elma was then voted off the island… so it looks like she might have Tom all to herself, after all.

But after all that aggro, Maura realised she wasn’t interested in Tom after all – leaving her still single and looking for love.

However, a new boy has now caught Maura’s eye. Speaking in the beach hut, Maura said: “Danny has definitely grown on me. It’s probably a surprise to everyone. It’s not really a surprise to me because that is how I connect with someone, when I get know them.”

Advertisement

Love Island continues weeknights and Sundays at 9pm on ITV2