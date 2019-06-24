Who are the couples on Love Island 2019?
Find out all you need to know about the current sun-kissed pairings – and when the next recoupling is due
The grafting, sticking it on and muggy mischief of Love Island 2019 is in full swing and, as usual, contestants won’t be able to reach the final on their own.
Following last night's drama, which girl do you think will be leaving the #LoveIsland villa tonight?
To keep themselves safe from a dumping, the Islanders will have to make sure they stay part of a couple – be it for love, fame or friendship.
And with regular re-couplings set to take place, that’s easier said than done.
Here’s when the next one’s due to take place…
When is the next re-coupling happening?
Love Island: Aftersun revealed that the next recoupling is tonight (Monday 24th June) with the boys getting to pick the girls.
Whoever is left single at the end of the recouping will be dumped from the island – leaving Lucie, Maura, Yewande and Arabella all at risk.
Who are the current Love Island couples?
Currently single: The departure of Joe and Elma has left Lucie and Anton single, as well as Maura, Anna, Tom and Jordan. New girl Arabella is also a free agent.
Yewande and Danny
Amber and Michael
Amy and Curtis
Molly-Mae and T0mmy
Love Island continues weeknights and Sundays at 9pm on ITV2