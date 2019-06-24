Who are the couples on Love Island 2019?

The grafting, sticking it on and muggy mischief of Love Island 2019 is in full swing and, as usual, contestants won’t be able to reach the final on their own.

To keep themselves safe from a dumping, the Islanders will have to make sure they stay part of a couple – be it for love, fame or friendship.

And with regular re-couplings set to take place, that’s easier said than done.

Here’s when the next one’s due to take place…

When is the next re-coupling happening?

Love Island: Aftersun revealed that the next recoupling is tonight (Monday 24th June) with the boys getting to pick the girls.

Whoever is left single at the end of the recouping will be dumped from the island – leaving Lucie, Maura, Yewande and Arabella all at risk.

Who are the current Love Island couples?

Currently single: The departure of Joe and Elma has left Lucie and Anton single, as well as Maura, Anna, Tom and Jordan. New girl Arabella is also a free agent.

Yewande and Danny

Amber and Michael

Amy and Curtis

