When is Top Gear on TV? Who are the new presenters?

Top Gear is racing back onto our screens for a 27th series – with Andrew ‘Freddie’ Flintoff and Paddy McGuinness joining the presenting line-up.

Advertisement

Where will the hosts be travelling to this series and when will the new episodes air?

Here’s everything you need to know…

When is Top Gear on TV?

Top Gear begins on Sunday 16th June at 8pm on BBC2.

Who are the new Top Gear presenters?

The Top Gear presenting line-up has undergone yet another shake-up, meaning racing car driver Chris Harris will be the only remaining host from the last series.

He will be joined by newcomers England cricket legend Andrew ‘Freddie’ Flintoff and Take Me Out presenter Paddy McGuinness.

Find out a bit more about the lead trio, below…

Who is Andrew ‘Freddie’ Flintoff?

Flintoff is best known for being an international cricketer for England, having made his professional debut in 1998. He won BBC Sports Personality Of The Year award in 2005 after winning the Ashes against Australia and in 2006 he was awarded an MBE.

He then retired from Test cricket in 2010 but temporarily came out of retirement in 2014 to play Twenty20 cricket for Lancashire and in the Australian Big Bash league.

Since his cricketing days, Flintoff has become known for his TV career. He has been a regular on Sky1 comedy panel show A League of Their Own since 2010 and he won the first series of the Australian version of I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! in 2015.

He is also no stranger to presenting, having fronted ITV game show Cannonball in 2017, as well as a documentary focusing on depression in sport.

More recently, Flintoff has tried out acting, with roles in the BBC drama Love, Lies and Records and the musical adaptation of the hit TV series Fat Friends.

“Doing [Top Gear] is brilliant,” said Flintoff. “I’m not taking anyone on – we’ve got to try and do what’s best for this programme. If you’re thinking that then you’re doing it for the wrong reasons.”

Who is Paddy McGuinness?

McGuinness will be recognised by many for presenting the hit ITV dating show Take Me Out and bringing the phrase “No likey, no lighty!” into the world.

He has also appeared in comedy shows The Comedy Lab and That Peter Kay Thing on Channel 4.

Most recently, McGuinness teamed up with Leigh Francis – also known as Keith Lemon – to produce and star in The Keith And Paddy Picture Show, and he joined Celebrity Juice after Fearne Cotton’s departure.

Speaking about the new approach to the show, McGuinness said: “It’s not as full on laddy as you might think. You can sit with your friends or your family and watch it on a Sunday night. You don’t have to be a petrolhead to get into it. Well, fingers crossed.”

Who is Chris Harris?

Racing driver and car journalist Harris joined Top Gear’s presenting line up in 2016. His YouTube channel Chris Harris On Cars has a huge following, attracting 426k subscribers at the time of writing.

Speaking about the comparison between Top Gear and The Grand Tour, Harris said: “We’re a different type of car show. There’s loads of space for two car shows and I’m not sure there are any more so I don’t really mind.

“I think we’re going to be great – I think we’re going to smash it and it’s going to be better than them.”

What about Matt LeBlanc, Rory Reid and Sabine Schmitz?

LeBlanc made the decision to step down from presenting duties in order to spend more time with his family. Rory Reid will now host Top Gear Electric, an online show on TopGear.com and across their social media channels, focussed on Reid’s love of cutting edge technology. German racing driver Sabine Schmitz will continue to contribute, with her first appearance coming in episode three, with a hearse.

Which celebrities will be on Top Gear this series?

Danny Boyle and Himesh Patel, director and star of fantasy comedy Yesterday, will be dropping into the studio in episode two.

Where is the new series of Top Gear filmed?

The new series of Top Gear will see the presenters racing from the Ethiopian desert and the Borneo rainforest to the wilds of Iceland and downtown Mansfield.

When is the Extra Gear spin-off on TV?

Extra Gear will no longer be a traditional formatted show, but a banner for behind the scenes footage and extra content. It will be available to watch online.

Advertisement

Is there a trailer for the new series of Top Gear?

There sure is, here you go…