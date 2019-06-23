Who is Anton Danyluk? Meet the Love Island series 5 contestant ‘with a wandering eye’

Love Island is back for a fifth series, with a whole new bunch of hot young things looking for love (or at least the chance to “do bits”).

Here’s all you need to know about Anton Danyluk, who was among the first 12 through the door in Majorca…

Meet Anton Danyluk…

Who is Anton coupled up with on Love Island? Following his platonic pairing with Amber, Anton coupled up with bombshell Elma, but is now left single again after viewers voted her off the island.

Age: 24

From: Airdrie, Scotland

Job: Gym owner

Instagram: @anton_danyluk

Anton Danyluk fancies his chances on Love Island, as his fellows Scots have gone a long way in the competition in previous years.

“Laura Anderson and Camilla Thurlow both got to the final. Hopefully, I’ll get further than them and win it!” he joked.

As well as being Scottish, Anton believes it his good sense of humour and solid work ethic that will see him land The One while in the villa.

“I’m funny, I’m very hard working and I’m really motivated and I love to encourage and motivate people,” he said. “My worst traits? I can be moody and I’m definitely an over-thinker. Sometimes I can be a bit selfish.

“My best feature is my eyes. I’m quite dark but I’ve got light eyes so they stand out. I would rate myself an eight on looks alone but when you start putting everything together you can bump it up a little bit.”

And Anton isn’t afraid of being a bit ruthless to get what he wants in the villa.

“I would go as far as I could unless I felt that the girl was mugging me off,” he said. “Unless I’ve got a really good connection with one of the guys I wouldn’t really have any issues with going for their girl because I’d have only known them for a few weeks.”

While Anton looks to be truly one of a kind in the villa, he says he’s most similar to series three Islander Chris Hughes.

“Everyone’s actually said to me that I’m the exact same as him!” he said. “Remember how he was a bit a d*** to start with, I think that’s probably me just putting my marker down. Then after that, you’ll actually see I’m not a bad guy and I’m actually a nice guy.”

What is Anton looking for in the villa?

As a fan of Margot Robbie (purely for her performance in Wolf of Wall Street, of course), Anton wants to couple up with someone who is similarly blonde.

“She has to be hard working and good looking,” he said. “Blonde hair is usually my type. They have to be into the gym because it’s such a big part of my life so it’s important that it’s a big part of their life as well.”

But Anton admits he does have a tendency to stray when bored.

“That’s a medical condition that I have… a wandering eye! I’ve never really been loyal in any of my relationships,” he said.

“My last relationship, I actually got caught cheating for the first time in my life and it changed everything for me. I saw how much it hurt her and what it did to her. So, for me going to into Love Island, it’s going to be the biggest test of my life.”

And Anton will not be thrilled to see any exes walking into the villa, which we have previously seen in last year’s Love Island and the second series.

“I’ve got three ex girlfriends. Number one, she’ll watch it and be riddled with jealousy. Number two will probably be happy for me. Number three, I think she’d cry actually, so there’s mixed emotions between all three of my exes,” he said.

“Exes are exes for a reason. My first girlfriend, I got back with her after, but never again would I go back with someone.”

What has Anton been up to in the villa?

Anton’s had a rough ride – after initially partnering up with Amy, who then decided to pursue things with Curtis, Anton tried his luck with Lucie before enjoying a brief flirtation with Molly-Mae. Having been pied on both attempts, it seemed Anton was never going to find love in the villa, with Amber only choosing to partner with him platonically.

However, Anton’s luck then appeared to change with the arrival of Elma, who chose to date him when she first arrived in the villa.

Alas, that relationship was not meant to be either, as Elma was soon dumped from the island leaving Anton single yet again.

Love Island launches on Monday 3rd June on ITV2