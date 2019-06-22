Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Who is joining the Strictly Come Dancing 2019 line-up?

Who is joining the Strictly Come Dancing 2019 line-up?

The latest rumoured and confirmed celebrity contestants will appear here...

Strictly Come Dancing - 2018 Logo

Another year, another 15 contestants are set to cha-cha-cha their way across the dance floor for a sequin-encrusted season of Strictly Come Dancing.

Advertisement

Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton were crowned the champions of 2018 – but who will be battling it out in the ballroom in 2019?

Meet all the rumoured and confirmed contestants, below…

Catherine Tyldesley

Catherine Tyldesley

Corrie star Catherine Tyldesley could be heading to the dance floor this year, with a source telling The Sun: “Producers think she’ll be a great signing because of her strong fan ­following and her bubbly personality. They can see her going far in the competition.”

The actress previously dropped a huge hint that she could turn up on Strictly, having told Hello!: “I’m such a fan. At some point I would love to do it.

“I can’t dance and have never had the confidence. I usually only hit the dance floor after a couple of drinks.

“But it’s something I’ve always wanted to learn. It’s an amazing skill to have. So I might pop up at some point.”

Lee Latchford-Evans

Lee Latchford-Evans

One of Faye Tozer’s fellow Steps stars might be following in her footSTEPS (sorry) and joining the Strictly line-up.

“There’s a few reality shows I would do and likewise, there is a few I wouldn’t do,” Lee Latchford-Evans told Express.co.uk. “I think Strictly is one I would definitely do… there’s no harm in doing something where you’re learning something.”

He added: “Strictly you’re obviously doing something new and I’ve never ballroom danced in my life so that would be fun.

“Yeah, why not. Let’s give it a go!”

Andy Murray

NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 27: Andy Murray of Great Britain celebrates his victory in his men's singles first round match against James Duckworth of Australia on Day One of the 2018 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 27, 2018 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images) TL

Andy Murray could be following in his mother Judy’s footsteps and joining the Strictly line-up five years after she competed on the show.

The tennis champion, who is set to retire this year, is at 5/2 odds to swap the court for the dance floor, according to betway.

Advertisement

Could the Glitterball Trophy be the next accolade for Murray to add to his already-crowded awards shelf?

Tags

All about Strictly Come Dancing

Strictly Come Dancing - 2018 Logo
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Jason Gardiner on Dancing on Ice

Jason Gardiner wants same-sex couples competing on Dancing on Ice

Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean on Dancing on Ice

Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean: ‘We did kiss once – it just happened’

jh

Alan Carr promises he WILL do Strictly – but not in 2019

WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 00:00:01 on 09/12/2017 - Programme Name: Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special 2017 - TX: n/a - Episode: Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special 2017 (No. n/a) - Picture Shows: *STRICTLY NOT FOR PUBLICATION UNTIL 00:01HRS, SATURDAY 9TH DECEMBER, 2017* Craig Revel Horwood, Darcey Bussell, Father Christmas, Shirley Ballas, Bruno Tonioli - (C) BBC - Photographer: Guy Levy (BBC, TL)

What time is the Strictly Come Dancing 2018 Christmas special on TV?