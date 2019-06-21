EastEnders fails to resolve Tuesday’s Sharon and Phil cliffhanger

EastEnders may be famous for its cliffhangers, but Thursday’s episode of the BBC1 soap made the unusual move of opting not to resolve Tuesday’s shock final scene.

Earlier in the week, fans saw Sharon (Letitia Dean) deciding to reveal all to husband Phil (Steve McFadden) about her illicit affair with his young employee Keanu (Danny Walters).

But instead of picking up in the aftermath of Sharon’s comment of “Phil, there’s something I need to tell you”, this evening’s instalment opened instead on a kidnapped Keanu being held in an apparently abandoned warehouse.

The result is that viewers have now been left without an answer as to what Sharon went on to tell Phil. When asked about the scene in question by RadioTimes.com , a show insider confirmed that an explanation has yet to be provided on-screen, but that it was safe to assume Sharon hadn’t told Phil the truth about Keanu.

So, if you were left wondering whether you’d missed a pivotal showdown, then fear not. Sharon’s big confession does indeed still remain unknown.

Perhaps she admitted she’d failed to record Love Island? Or that she was disappointed by the outcome of the votes in the race to be the next Prime Minister? But we at RadioTimes.com hope that, one day, we might get a solution to the mystery of the deferred duff-duff…

