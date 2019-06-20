Who is Danny Williams? Meet the Love Island series 5 contestant and model who’s posed with Little Mix

Model Danny Williams is hoping to find love in the villa with his cheeky personality and dimpled cheeks – and better still, he’s “trustworthy and loyal”!

Here’s everything you need to know about the Love Island bombshell…

Meet Danny Williams…

Who is Danny coupled up with on Love Island? Danny picked Yewande to couple up with, but despite him being very keen on her, she’s recently been having doubts.

Age: 21

From: Hull

Job: Model

Instagram: @itsdannywilliams

Danny used the L word in his introductory interview – loyal. That’s right, just like Georgia Steel mentioned a few times in the 2018 series of Love Island, Danny promises to be “trustworthy and loyal!”

His modelling days have seen him posing on front covers of magazines with girl band Little Mix, a story which he’ll likely use to crack on with girls in the villa, as well as his self-proclaimed best assets – his cheeky personality and dimpled cheeks.

On how he plans to behave in the villa, Danny says: “I would never go against my own morals to get something for myself. If I have to go and tread on someone’s toes to get a girl that I like or if I had to upset somebody, then I’d see that more as a sign that it’s not meant to be.

“In the same respect, if a guy and girl were coupled up and she was showing signs and I can feel like it’s genuine then I would at least go to the guy first and say, ‘I think something is going on here.’ I would do it that way.”

Let’s wait and see if Danny keeps to that plan…

What is Danny looking for in the villa?

Danny plans to be a “good friend to people before I fall in love with anybody”. And he’s looking for a woman who’s “ambitious” and “powerful” and “wouldn’t be scared of much”.

In terms of what he’s not into… “Someone who is super-materialistic or if someone doesn’t see the bigger picture, that’s a turn-off for me.”

What has Danny been up to in the villa?

Danny had a busy first night, going on dates with both Yewande and Amber. He and Yewande got on quite well – but his head was briefly turned after Molly-Mae expressed interest the following day.

“I feel like me and you have got quite a lot in common,” he told her. “I’ve just got that vibe. I think you seem really down-to-earth.”

Shout out to Danny and Yewande for making us scream at the telly. 💋 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/KRxyEzsmKD — Love Island (@LoveIsland) June 14, 2019

However, after some consideration (and a brief detour following dates with both Maura and Elma), Danny has decided that Yewande is his type on paper – and left viewers thrilled when he (finally!) moved in for a kiss.

The pair are now in a romantic coupling. But with Yewande expressing doubts about how real Danny’s feelings are for her, could there be trouble ahead?

