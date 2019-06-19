Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Stars launch appeal to find fan’s missing Eggheads photo left on bus

Stars launch appeal to find fan’s missing Eggheads photo left on bus

There’s a huge hunt to find a signed photo of Chris Hughes. No, not the Love Island one – the BBC2 quizzer

Eggheads chris hughes

Chris Hughes: Eggheads legend, quizzing expert, fashion icon and now the man at the heart of a social media appeal backed by the likes of Jeremy Vine.

Advertisement

It’s all down to Ben Jones, a fan who pleaded to Facebook users after leaving a signed photo of Hughes on a bus as he was taking it to get framed. This post – made on a community group for Mapperley town – has now been shared over a thousand times, reaching people as far as the USA and South Korea.

Hi,I know this is a long shot, but I was on a bus yesterday going from Mapperley to town. I’ve managed to leave a…

Posted by Mapperley People on Friday, May 31, 2019

Eggheads host Jeremy Vine also tweeted about the appeal to his followers, saying “I know we’re all focused on #BBCOurNextPM, but this is important too”.

Jones even appeared on BBC Radio 1, telling breakfast show Greg James that the photo had actually been a gift to a friend. He said the two had “got into this bizarre thing” of sending one another pictures of Eggheads members for “a laugh”.

Jones said he spotted the signed picture of Hughes – the “perfect gift” – at a car boot sale in Colwick, but soon lost the image on the number 46 bus in the city.

But despite misplacing Hughes, Jones said the growing social media appeal had been “way more hilarious than the gift”. He added: “I would be very shocked and surprised to get it back.”

So, can’t Hughes give Jones another signed photo? That was Greg James’ idea, the DJ contacting Vine about a replacement.

Joking the situation was “very serious”, Vine said: “One of the reasons there’s a very high value on these is because Chris is a sort of Howard Hughes figure – he can only be contacted by letter.”

However, Vine added hoped to get a new signed photo in three days’ time.

Advertisement

We’ve already got our fingers crossed.

Tags

All about Eggheads

Eggheads chris hughes
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Screen Shot 2019-06-12 at 10.19.51

What is the weirdest daytime discussion show on television? Scott Bryan investigates…

Screen Shot 2019-06-18 at 11.52.52

UPDATED DAILY The best new movies and TV shows on Netflix

From: ITV Studios THE JEREMY KYLE SHOW - weekdays on ITV Picture shows: Jeremy Kyle The Jeremy Kyle Show helps the public get to grips with real-life issues, ranging from indiscretions and infidelities to fetishes and flirting, in a show that brings real-life issues and dilemmas for Jeremy to deal with. (C) ITV Photographer: Ania Pankiewicz For further information please contact Peter Gray 0207 157 3046 peter.gray@itv.com This photograph is © ITV and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme THE JEREMY KYLE SHOW or ITV. Once made available by the ITV Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the Transmission date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itvpictures.com Image

What could replace The Jeremy Kyle Show on ITV?

imagenotavailable1

Doctor Who – Matt Smith on the Ponds’ departure: “You have to embrace the changes that come”