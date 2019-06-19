How to apply for tickets for Strictly Come Dancing 2019 and see the live shows

We’re a little while off from Strictly Come Dancing 2019 season just yet, but that doesn’t mean we’re not totally excited for series 17 to hit our screens. It looks to be all change this series, with a brand new judge set to take over from Darcey Bussell after she quit.

We’ll also be missing professional dancer Pascha Kovalev, who announced in February that he was quitting too for pastures new.

With all these changes afoot, the live shows look as unmissable as ever – with tickets to be in the live studio audience set to be in high demand.

But how do you get your hands on tickets for the show? We’re here to help you with all the information you need so you could soon be sitting in the audience at Elstree Studios watching this year’s Strictly Come Dancing contestants.

How do I get tickets for Strictly Come Dancing 2019?

This year is the the same drill as previous seasons of Strictly when tickets were available from the BBC Shows and Tours website. Here you will find all the information you need to apply.

A bit like Wimbledon, Strictly tickets are allocated via a random draw. Registration is open now, but closes at 10pm on Sunda, 1st September. You can also only reply for one pair of tickets per show, but you can apply for more than one date.

There’s also a one off special live from the Tower Ballroom, Blackpool, which will be filmed on Saturday, 16th November at 5pm.

When do tickets for Strictly Come Dancing 2019 become available?

Tickets are available now! Just remember you only have until 1st September to enter the draw.

What do I need to bring?

Those who are lucky enough to get tickets for the show are reminded that they must bring valid photo ID with them to Elstree Studios, where the recording takes place. However, receiving a ticket does not necessarily guarantee entry to the live show. As with most TV recordings, more tickets are offered than spaces available, in order to ensure the studio is full even if people are no-shows.

Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC 1 on 26th August 2019.